Tony Romo, Kirk Cousins Possible Three Team Trade? Brandon Marshall To Patriots?

Tony Romo traded to a divisional rival? That seems hard to believe, but in the latest Toy Romo trade rumors there seems to be a bit of life to a possible three-team deal involving Romo, Kirk Cousins and the San Francisco 49ers on the horizon. With all of the hard hitting and bad blood shared between every team in the NFC East, could the Dallas Cowboys actually deal Romo to the rival Washington Redskins?

NBC Sports is reporting a potential blockbuster trade that could involve a three-way deal between Redskins, 49ers and Cowboys, and the craziest part of this transaction would be Romo taking over the reigns in D.C. for the upcoming 2017 season.

As previously reported here on Inquisitr, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network has noted that a potential Kirk Cousins deal to the 49ers is being discussed, and part of this deal actually coming to fruition may involve another team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Play a potential and unprecedented three-way deal forward… #49ers inquire about Cousins. #Redskins talk about Tony Romo. #Cowboys get picks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 3, 2017

While this potential trade may seem bizarre and hard for fans to believe, if all three teams are getting what they want, this trade could be a real possibility. The only cardinal sin that this deal has to it is that no team in sports, especially the NFL, usually trades a star to a division rival. Romo knows the Cowboys and their playbook like the back of his hand, and the Redskins would love to have that knowledge.

The other factor to consider about this possible deal is age. Cousins is young and quickly becoming one of the top passers in the game. Romo probably has two or three good years left and will most likely want to join a team that is ready to win now.

So could we see a changing of the guards in a big way this fall? Time will tell.

Another possible big deal brewing could involve Brandon Marshall heading to New England.

According to CBS Sports, Brandon Marshall is on the market, and the New England Patriots may be interested in his services. The well traveled Marshall is no longer with the New York Jets, but he might get a shot to play against them twice a season if he can work out a deal with the Patriots.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe tweeted out that there is mutual interest between Marshall and the New England Patriots.

And two, don’t rule out Brandon Marshall coming to New England. There’s some mutual interest there — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 4, 2017

Marshall, who also played with the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins was released by the Jets earlier this week. New York is seemingly cleaning house after a disappointing 2016 season. Nick Mangold and Darrelle Revis each saw their time in New York come to a virtual end in the Big Apple, while rumors are swirling that wideout Eric Decker and defensive end Sheldon Richardson could be right behind.

Marshall and the Patriots could be a good fit for both parties. New England seems to do well picking up veteran players, and Marshall should be hungry to go to a winning organization. For all the great numbers and highlight reel catches Marshall has made in his career, he has yet to play one game in the postseason. That would most likely change next season if he signed with the Patriots.

If Marshall doesn’t sign with New England, other teams will definitely be interested in seeing what the 11-year veteran has left in the tank.

Marshall has over 12,000 yards receiving and he has hauled in 82 touchdown passes in his career.

