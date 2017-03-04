Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Back Together? Probably Not, But They’re Talking

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, the early 2000’s power couple that split up in 2005, are texting each other as Brad deals with the aftermath of his bitter divorce and custody battle with Angelina Jolie, Us Weekly is reporting.

An insider source close to Pitt tells the magazine that Brad didn’t even have his ex-wife’s phone number, but by using his contacts, making a few phone calls, and having a bit of luck, he was able to get her number and text her on February 11, to wish her a happy 48th birthday.

Did you notice that #BradPitt was missing at the #Oscars. Here’s what he was up tohttps://t.co/NhpH1rmKed pic.twitter.com/BKSwFHa1F5 — HT Entertainment (@htshowbiz) March 4, 2017

“They started talking once he wished her a happy birthday.”

It’s been a difficult few months for Brad Pitt, and it only seems natural that he would want to reconnect with an old friend – even an old friend from whom he’s divorced and who is herself happily married.

In September 2016, wife Angelina Jolie – with whom Pitt has six children: Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne – accused Pitt of child abuse involving Maddox. Specifically, according to a November Us Weekly report, Maddox and dad Brad were on a private plane when the two had some sort of an altercation (the specifics are not clear). The FBI later cleared Pitt of any wrongdoing, but the damage to his marriage was done, and Jolie filed for divorce.

angelina jolie, oil on cavas, artist god himself pic.twitter.com/dPphfIs9q5 — best of angelina (@badjoliepost) February 28, 2017

With his marriage over and a bitter custody battle ensuing, Pitt just wanted a friend to talk to, according to an insider source.

“Brad told her he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past.”

So does the fact that Brad and Jennifer are talking mean that they’re re-kindling their old relationship? Well, a salacious headline from Radar Online – “Angelina Who? Jennifer Aniston Takes Brad Pitt Back” – would have you believe so. In fact, however, that headline is rather misleading, as the article, quoting an insider source, doesn’t actually make the claim that the two are getting back together. Instead, the insider re-iterates what has already been reported by Us Weekly; that the two are simply talking.

“Jen feels sorry for how ‘that woman’ is treating him. She would never take him back, but she does miss his professional take on things. They were once a formidable producing partnership.”

For a brief few years in the early 2000’s, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were the biggest thing in Hollywood, and their marriage was called a “rare Hollywood success story,” according to a 2009 BBC News report. However, by March 2005, the couple had publicly announced their split, citing the old bugaboo “irreconcilable differences.” Even so, as late as 2009, the couple were still “checking in with each other.”

Shortly thereafter, Brad Pitt was attached to Angelina Jolie.

“Brangelina,” as the celebrity couple was collectively called, began being seen together out & about by 2005, just months after Brad’s divorce from Jennifer was made public. Over the next decade, Brad and Angelina, like Brad and Jennifer, were the hottest thing in Hollywood, as the stories of their multiple adoptions of orphaned children, and their charity work, dominated the celebrity headlines. The couple, however, did not officially tie the knot until August 2014.

With Brad now divorcing, and Jennifer happily married (she married actor, director, and screenwriter Justin Theroux in August 2015), you may be wondering how Jen’s husband is dealing with the fact that his wife is getting texts from her ex. Apparently, he’s quite OK with it.

“Justin is OK with them being friends. Jen just wants to be nice.”

Do you believe that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are going to be getting back together?

