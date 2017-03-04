BTS ‘Spring Day’ Dance Rehearsal Video Ignites Fan Frenzy

K-Pop superstars BTS continue to show off their impressive moves with the release of a dance rehearsal video for their massive hit “Spring Day.”

The video, uploaded directly to their YouTube channel, features group members Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, and Rap Monster in their new practice room, a minimalist all-white large space. With non-stop intricate moves, the choreography dramatizes the expressive lyrics of the song, which hit No.1 on the Korean Gaon Music Charts. The widely-anticipated dance clip for the song quickly amassed over 1 million views and counting when it was released.

As expected, BTS’s A.R.M.Y of loyal fans went into a frenzy upon the release of their latest choreographed dance video.

The track “Spring Day” comes from their Wings re-release entitled You Never Walk Alone, which came out on February 13, 2017, earning the group their 7th No. 1 album in Korea. In recent years, BTS’s popularity has grown to new heights. They are the most successful Korean pop group in Billboard history. With You Never Walk Alone, BTS reached as high as No. 26 on the Billboard 200 and “Spring Day” reached No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Word Digital Song Sales.

The release of You Never Walk Alone ushered in a level of maturity for BTS. Their pop sounds have always flirted with dance and hip-hop sounds, but most recent music by BTS fully embraced an urban edge that moves them away from the teeny-bopper tracks that they were initially known for.

The road to worldwide dominance for BTS has not been without controversy. The K-Pop phenoms have continued to deny charges of plagiarism leveled at them by fans of BIGBANG that came as the result of similarities noted during the 6th GAON Chart Music Awards last month.

It still upsets me that Bts will always have those plagarism accusations under their name tbh — ???? (@JinnandJuuice) February 28, 2017

In spite of the copycat charges, BTS have maintained an enviable position in the pop landscape as a group that is growing in popularity while they experiment with their music. With “Spring Day,” BTS managed to receive some of the best reviews of their careers thus far. As Billboard noted, BTS have shown a willingness to discuss dark themes that challenge the audience in unique ways.

“Undoubtedly, BTS has found the major enthusiasm for their LPs thanks to the deeper social and personal topics the band discusses with past album tracks touching on bullying, mental health and the dark sides of adolescence.”

“Spring Day” quickly emerged as a stand-out track for BTS. It tells the story of someone dealing with a deep longing to see the object of the affection once more. The metaphor of an endless winter is used as an example of the cold and empty feeling the person feels as they grapple with the ache of missing their loved one. As the dance rehearsal footage shows, the choreography for the track sets a melancholy tone with group members frequently bending over in agony and appearing to reach out in the distance for something or someone that has their heart.

According to PopCrush, BTS broke their own record for the fastest group to hit 10 million views on YouTube with the release of their music video for “Spring Day.” The boy band, along with EXO and TWICE, continue to garner global popularity, highlighting K-Pop’s growing popularity, as evidenced by the almost 100 million votes tallied at the recent for the 12th annual Soompi Awards.

#BTS Spring Day MV has reached over 44.6M views. Let's support BTS and stream, ARMY!https://t.co/uZv5oHRQ70 pic.twitter.com/IMie7pXyCO — ARMY Base (@bangtanitl) March 4, 2017

The release of the dance rehearsal clip “Spring Day” comes on the heels of BTS’s well-received music video for the anthemic track “Not Today.”

With the recent premieres of “Not Today” and “Spring Day” it is expected that BTS will continue their US crossover push well into 2017 and beyond.

[Featured Image by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images]