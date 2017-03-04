‘Beauty And The Beast’ Might Be Banned By Russia For Being ‘Gay Propaganda’

Backlash over Beauty and the Beast‘s inclusion of a gay character is apparently not limited to the U.S. According to BBC, Russia is considering banning the new Disney live-action movie to prohibit the spreading of “gay propaganda” among minors.

Russian lawmaker wants Beauty and the Beast banned for "gay moment" https://t.co/MrxAqCD5i9 pic.twitter.com/sDSj1yGsXF — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 4, 2017

The gay character in question is LeFou, a secondary antagonist in Beauty and the Beast and a sidekick of Gaston, the movie’s primary villain. While LeFou was not explicitly portrayed as gay in the animated original, in the live-action version, his rapport with Gaston is interpreted as being more than platonic. The decision to cast LeFou’s feelings towards Gaston in a more amorous light has (perhaps unwittingly) provoked the ire of Russia, currently one of the places where LGBTQIA people face legal challenges and social discrimination.

Beauty and the Beast was originally scheduled to premiere in Russia on March 16. Its fate now seems less certain, as the Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky has announced that they will make a formal decision on whether or not the movie would be allowed into Russia after they’ve seen the movie themselves.

“As soon as we get a copy of the film with relevant paperwork for distribution, we will consider it according to the law.”

Vitaly Milonov, an MP of the governing United Russia party, says that if the screening of the movie revealed that Beauty and the Beast contained elements that went against Russia’s anti-gay law, an all-out ban of the movie might be implemented. In 2013, Russia passed a law that severely limited the rights of LGBTQIA people and outlawed the dissemination of any information regarding homosexuality.

The “objectionable” qualities of Beauty and the Beast was first brought to attention in Russia by lawmaker Vitaly Milonov, who appealed to the Culture Minister in an letter that denounced the movie’s portrayal of the relationship between Gaston, the villain of the story, and his lackey LeFou. According to The Daily Beast, Milonov urged the minister to make further investigations to ensure that the Disney live-action movie conformed to Russia’s law against “homosexual propaganda.” If not, Milonov says, the movie should be banned.

In the U.S., the inclusion of a gay character in a Disney movie has been met with mixed reactions. While some applaud Disney for finally allowing LGBTQIA representation in their movies, others have been far less adulatory. The New York Times has reported that Henagar Drive-In, a drive-in movie theater in Alabama, won’t be showing Beauty and the Beast because the movie was, according to the owners, at odds with their religious beliefs.

An Alabama theater will not show "Beauty and the Beast" because of gay story line https://t.co/PsWRSQ4Mqr pic.twitter.com/9dAe8nL8ev — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 4, 2017

