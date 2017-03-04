Netflix March 2017: Best Movies Added This Month

Curious as to what March 2017 means for Netflix subscribers? Keep reading for a list of some of the best movies being added to the Netflix library in March 2017.

It is no secret that a lot of really great movies are hitting the theaters for March 2017. Unfortunately, not everyone can afford tickets to the movies every week. Fortunately, it appears as if Netflix is giving moving goers a pretty good run for their money with an incredible selection of films to watch in March. There are even a handful of Netflix Original Movies being added to the streaming giant’s library this month, so chances are pretty good you can find something you’ve never seen before!

Here’s an official list of some of the best movies being added to Netflix for March of 2017:

Blazing Saddles (March 1)

Chicago (March 1)

Jurassic Park 1-3 (March 1)

Memento (March 1)

Nacho Libre (March 1)

This is Spinal Tap (March 1)

Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny (March 1)

The Waterboy (March 8)

Burning Sands (March 10 – Netflix Original)

Million Dollar Baby (March 13)

Pete’s Dragon (March 14)

The BFG (March 15)

Evolution (March 21)

Déjà Vu (March 24)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit(March 24)

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (March 26)

GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (March 31)

The Discovery (March 31 – Netflix Original)

Unfortunately, every new month also means some movies will be leaving Netflix as well. Which movies are you going to have to say goodbye to in March 2017? Here’s the official list per Hollywood Reporter.

Leaving On March 1

Jaws

Justice League: War

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Keeping Up Appearances

Monarch of the Glen: Seasons 1 – 7

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Robin Hood: Seasons 1 – 3

Survivors: Series 1 – 2

Leaving On March 2

Black or White

Sweetwater

Leaving On March 3

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Misfire

Web Junkie

Leaving On March 4

Entertainment

I Dream of Wires

Otto the Rhino

Seashore

The Discoverers

The Nanny Diaries

Leaving On March 5

Food Chains

Jail Caesar

The Days to Come

Two Hundred Thousand Dirty

Leaving On March 6

Pit Stop

Rigor Mortis

Leaving On March 7

Hansel vs. Gretel

Leaving On March 8

Love At First Fight

The Starving Games

Leaving On March 15

Boy

B for Boy

My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend

Sushi: The Global Catch

Leaving On March 16

American Dreamz

Leaving On March 23

Love Me

The Invincible Iron Man

Leaving On March 25

All Stars

Pup

The Perfect Wedding

Leaving On March 27

Dragonwolf

Leaving On March 28

Erasing Hate

The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness

Leaving On March 29

6 Guns

Detropia

I Melt With You

Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark

The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne

Best Series Added This Month

In addition to movies, there are a lot of notable series being added to Netflix for March 2017 as well. If you haven’t found a movie you want to watch, perhaps one of these notable series will strike your interest. Here’s a list of some of the best series being added to Netflix this month, per The Hollywood Reporter:

Greenleaf: Season 1(March 3)

Julie’s Greenroom: Season 1 (March 17)

Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 1 (March 17)

The Vampire Diaries: Season 8 (March 18)

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3(March 23)

Grace and Frankie: Season 3(March 24)

Better Call Saul: Season 2 (March 27)

Trailer Park Boys: Season 11(March 31)

Between the movies and the series, Netflix has a pretty extensive list of options that is going to keep subscribers nice and busy during the month of March. The only question is simple – which of these movies or series are you going to watch first? Is there anything leaving this month you are sad to see go? Is there anything you hope Netflix will add next month? Please share your thoughts with us on Netflix’s March 2017 additions in the comment’s section found down below.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]