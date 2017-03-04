Netflix March 2017: Best Movies Added This Month

Curious as to what March 2017 means for Netflix subscribers? Keep reading for a list of some of the best movies being added to the Netflix library in March 2017.
It is no secret that a lot of really great movies are hitting the theaters for March 2017. Unfortunately, not everyone can afford tickets to the movies every week. Fortunately, it appears as if Netflix is giving moving goers a pretty good run for their money with an incredible selection of films to watch in March. There are even a handful of Netflix Original Movies being added to the streaming giant’s library this month, so chances are pretty good you can find something you’ve never seen before!
Here’s an official list of some of the best movies being added to Netflix for March of 2017:
- Blazing Saddles (March 1)
- Chicago (March 1)
- Jurassic Park 1-3 (March 1)
- Memento (March 1)
- Nacho Libre (March 1)
- This is Spinal Tap (March 1)
- Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny (March 1)
- The Waterboy (March 8)
- Burning Sands (March 10 – Netflix Original)
- Million Dollar Baby (March 13)
- Pete’s Dragon (March 14)
- The BFG (March 15)
- Evolution (March 21)
- Déjà Vu (March 24)
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit(March 24)
- The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (March 26)
- GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (March 31)
- The Discovery (March 31 – Netflix Original)
Unfortunately, every new month also means some movies will be leaving Netflix as well. Which movies are you going to have to say goodbye to in March 2017? Here’s the official list per Hollywood Reporter.
Leaving On March 1
- Jaws
- Justice League: War
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
- Keeping Up Appearances
- Monarch of the Glen: Seasons 1 – 7
- National Lampoon’s Animal House
- Robin Hood: Seasons 1 – 3
- Survivors: Series 1 – 2
Leaving On March 2
- Black or White
- Sweetwater
Leaving On March 3
- Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
- Misfire
- Web Junkie
Leaving On March 4
- Entertainment
- I Dream of Wires
- Otto the Rhino
- Seashore
- The Discoverers
- The Nanny Diaries
Leaving On March 5
- Food Chains
- Jail Caesar
- The Days to Come
- Two Hundred Thousand Dirty
Leaving On March 6
- Pit Stop
- Rigor Mortis
Leaving On March 7
- Hansel vs. Gretel
Leaving On March 8
- Love At First Fight
- The Starving Games
Leaving On March 15
- Boy
- B for Boy
- My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend
- Sushi: The Global Catch
Leaving On March 16
- American Dreamz
Leaving On March 23
- Love Me
- The Invincible Iron Man
Leaving On March 25
- All Stars
- Pup
- The Perfect Wedding
Leaving On March 27
- Dragonwolf
Leaving On March 28
- Erasing Hate
- The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness
Leaving On March 29
- 6 Guns
- Detropia
- I Melt With You
- Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark
- The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne
Best Series Added This Month
In addition to movies, there are a lot of notable series being added to Netflix for March 2017 as well. If you haven’t found a movie you want to watch, perhaps one of these notable series will strike your interest. Here’s a list of some of the best series being added to Netflix this month, per The Hollywood Reporter:
- Greenleaf: Season 1(March 3)
- Julie’s Greenroom: Season 1 (March 17)
- Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 1 (March 17)
- The Vampire Diaries: Season 8 (March 18)
- How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3(March 23)
- Grace and Frankie: Season 3(March 24)
- Better Call Saul: Season 2 (March 27)
- Trailer Park Boys: Season 11(March 31)
Between the movies and the series, Netflix has a pretty extensive list of options that is going to keep subscribers nice and busy during the month of March. The only question is simple – which of these movies or series are you going to watch first? Is there anything leaving this month you are sad to see go? Is there anything you hope Netflix will add next month? Please share your thoughts with us on Netflix’s March 2017 additions in the comment’s section found down below.
[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]