Google Assistant Poised To Dominate AI Market

In the battle of AI, the Google Assistant is poised to dominate the voice-activated AI market.

The new Assistant is Google’s version of Apple’s Siri, Microsoft’s Cortana, and Amazon’s Alexa. Although late into the AI game, Google Assitant has one major advantage over every other AI-based digital assistant software: the Google/Android connection.

Google, who has been branching out of its humble search engine beginnings for years, bought Android in 2005. This seemingly simple move allowed Google to expand from desktops to smartphones. According to Quartz, Android hit a record-breaking 88 percent of the smartphone market last year. Android’s success can be attributed to partnering with many smartphone manufacturing partners, while Apple’s IOS has a much smaller market share since it is only available on Apple devices.

However, the Google Assistant was not supposed to be used throughout the entire Android universe. Google’s initial strategy was to roll out the Google Assistant on Pixel (Google’s high-end smartphone), and Google Home.

Google changed their strategy when Amazon’s Alexa made it even easier to shop online. Since Shopify reports that retail eCommerce sales are projected to grow to over 3.4 trillion US dollars by 2019, Amazon clearly wanted to capture a larger piece of that ever-growing market. Amazon pushed to install Alexa in a wide variety of IoT products was Google’s motivation to change tactics, as reported by CNBC.

“The U.S. technology giant’s move comes after Amazon continues to aggressively push Alexa onto new devices. At CES, Amazon announced Alexa would be integrated with LG refrigerators and even Ford cars. But it began to step on Google’s feet when Amazon announced that Alexa would be on the Huawei Mate 9 smartphone in the U.S., which runs Android. “Amazon has taken an early lead with Alexa and Google needs to exploit the enormous reach of Android smartphones to rapidly get the Google Assistant into the hands of consumers before they get wedded to the Alexa ecosystem.”

The race to dominate the AI market quickly forced Google to tap into its huge Android market. According to a report by Pocket-lint, Google has confirmed Google Assistant will be available for Android 7.0 Nougat and 6.0 Marshmallow phones, including:

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge

HTC 10

HTC U Ultra

LG G5

LG V20

Sony Xperia XZ

Huawei P9

Google has also released Google Allo, a messaging app that uses Assistant technology. This would allow more Android phones to use Assistant, again increasing Google’s share of the market. One slight issue, according to a CNET review, is that “Allo doesn’t integrate video calling, and it doesn’t have as many features as its competitors, like baked-in GIF support or control over read receipts.”

As technology changes and evolves, the innovations will continue to push the envelope and try to find new ways to connect with consumers. Google is the king of connecting consumers and businesses. Google’s search engine is designed to be incredibly helpful while selling advertising. Now that technology allows us to shop, search, talk, and work anywhere, tech companies will keep installing AI in places that will increase profits.

By 2021, the number of internet-connected devices is predicted to reach 46 billion. In the race to become the leader of voice-activated AI, Google has a clear advantage in its huge Android market. With an 88% of the smartphone market, Google should be the clear leader.

However, 9TO5Mac reports that “Apple made more revenue from iPhone in a single quarter than Google has ever made from Android.”

So while Google is poised on the brink of dominating the market with its new Assistant, Google’s Android advantage may not be enough to squash its competitors.

[Featured Image by maislam/iStock]