Watch Keith Thurman Vs. Danny Garcia Live Online: Start Time, Streaming Video

Fans who want to watch the Keith Thurman vs. Danny Garcia boxing match live online will get quite a treat — a major unification bout with no huge Pay-Per-View fee.

In an era when it’s expected to pay updated of $50 or $60 to see a major bout, it’s unusual for a fight the stature of this one to be broadcast on national television. But that’s exactly what’s happening on Saturday, when Thurman and Garcia will square off in a bout that’s being broadcast on CBS at 9 p.m. ET. The fight will also be available live online for those unable to make it to a television (a link to the streaming video can be found below).

The fight, which takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, will feature two unbeaten welterweight belt holders. Keith “One Time” Thurman (27-0, 22 KOs) and Danny “Swift” Garcia (33-0, 19 KOs) are both in their prime and the fight is shaping p to be the best one of 2017 so far.

Those who watch the Keith Thurman vs. Danny Garcia fight live online could see a very close affair. The International Business Times is predicting a close fight, with Thurman having a slight edge.

“The Garcia-Thurman fight has the makings of a classic and it may feel surreal that a blemish will appear on one of their records (or both if it’s a draw). Garcia is an interesting boxer because he at times is a very measured, calculating fighter, while other times leaves himself susceptible to be hit by power punches when he swings wildly. On paper, Thurman has the slight edge considering his confident style, his lengthy time away from the ring and due to the confidence he undoubtedly still has with his win over Porter at Barclays.”

The outlet predicted that Thurman would win by majority decision, a sentiment shared by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Sr. In an interview with On The Ropes Boxing Radio, Mayweather said that Garcia could be in for some punishment against the hard-hitting Thurman.

“One thing about Thurman is that he’s got a d**n good right hand, and I’ll tell you what he’s going to do. He’s going to line him up, he’s going to have him in the corner and he’s going to clock him, believe me. I ain’t saying that he’s that great of a boxer, but that man can bang for real,” Mayweather Sr. told On The Ropes Boxing Radio (via Boxing Scene).

Those who watch the Keith Thurman vs. Danny Garcia boxing match live online could see a prelude to Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s next bout. Thurman has talked about taking on the undefeated champion, though Floyd Mayweather Sr. dismissed the chances, saying Thurman is too slow and unskilled to take on his son.

But Thurman will likely have a good chance to come out on top in Saturday’s bout. Bob Velin of USA Today Sports and Boxing Junkie said he believes Thurman will win by TKO, and that Garcia’s speed will eventually succumb to Thurman’s power.

“Danny Garcia is an underrated boxer and puncher and will give Thurman all he can handle. But eventually ‘Swift’ will succumb to Thurman’s power. Both men have a strong desire to be the face of the welterweight division, if not all of boxing. I believe ‘One Time’ will prevail.”

Those who want to watch the Keith Thurman vs. Danny Garcia boxing match live online can tune into CBS All Access for streaming video of Saturday’s fight.

[Featured Image by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images]