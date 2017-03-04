Prince Harry Dances For Meghan Markle At Best Friend’s Jamaican Seaside Wedding

Prince Harry danced for Meghan Markle at his close friend’s, Tom Inskip, Jamaican wedding. The dapper prince preened and strutted to the utter delight of his actress girlfriend at the seaside wedding they attended together this week.

Prince Harry and Meghan: Perfectly Relaxed and In Love

According to Us Magazine,Prince Harry and Markle were guests at the beachside wedding. The couple enjoyed drinks and socialized with friends at the reception. Harry enjoyed beer and Meghan, some champagne.

Meghan Markle was at ease with her role in Prince Harry’s life.

“Meghan was laughing and put her arm around Harry’s back as she spoke”

Prince Harry, always friendly, made time for his friends and the two were acting like the wonderful, natural couple that they are.

“People were coming up to Harry and he got up and hugged and kissed each one on the cheek. Each time someone came up to Harry, Meghan stood up at the table to greet the friend as well. She was holding Harry’s hand or rubbing his back as he spoke to his friends and she seemed comfortable.”

Play-By-Play: How Harry Broke It Down

Harry waited until most of their friends had left before he busted out his moves for his Suits actress girlfriend Markle. The 32-year-old prince has never been shy and was probably waiting for the perfect opportunity to impress his 35-year-old lass.

“Once Harry’s friends walked away, a server came up and Meghan ordered more drinks.”

The music filtered in and the scene was set.

“As music started to play, Harry busted out with some dance moves and Meghan looked on adoringly at him. He wasn’t shy at all about dancing and just stood next to the table snapping his fingers and dancing for her.”

Meghan took the opportunity to have a heart-to-heart with her dancing Prince Charming, pulling him closer while talking intently to each other.

“Meghan had one hand on Harry’s shoulder and the other on his arm and she pulled him in as they talked closely.” “Harry was gazing out at the ocean and listening to what she said.”

If anything, the dance moves make Prince Harry more romantic than we thought.

Not The First Time Prince Harry Dances In Jamaica

Five years ago, Prince Harry danced to Bob Marley’s “One Love” in Kingston, Jamaica. At the time the prince was doing some charity work in the country and was led onto the dance floor where he impressed everyone with his sense of rhythm. According to the Daily Mail, the prince danced his way into the hearts of the Jamaican guests of the Rise Life project.

The Significance Of Attending The Jamaican Nuptials Together

There seems to be a consensus that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending the wedding together is a significant step in their relationship.

According to People, members of the royal family don’t typically display their relationships publicly until it’s out of its early stages. In fact his brother Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, only arrived at a wedding together after William had proposed to Kate.

Although the jury is out as to whether the couple arrived together or not, Harry and his Meghan are not letting the conventional status quo get in the way of their romance. Will and Kate rarely sat together at weddings, whereas Harry and Meghan were openly affectionate towards each other.

Meghan wore a printed floor-length dress, according to the Telegraph, which she accessorized with large black sunglasses and a classic nude clutch bag. The dashing prince wore a crisp navy suit and a yellow corsage which complemented Markle’s dress.

As for whether his dance moves paid off, well you know what they say about a man that dances, never mind a prince.

[Featured Image by Philip Coburn-WPA Pool/Getty Images]