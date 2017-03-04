‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Week Of March 6-10: Sonny And Carly Crack [Video]

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s GH episodes March 6-10 say Dr. Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) faces danger, two couples face off in court, and a man hunt is on for the most notorious lady mobster in town. Will General Hospital survive these schemes?

Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) has more explaining to do this week and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) wants answers. General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central predict Nelle and Carly have a lot more angst to sift through as adoptive quasi-sisters but it looks like CarSon is done.

#GH Michale & Nelle! Ya ya! What can I say? I always root for the crazy ones hahaha. Still hope Nelle can turn good! #GeneralHospital pic.twitter.com/AwRCaHkhpn — ????Joe (@SPN_Geeek) February 22, 2017

Can Carly And Sonny Survive Nelle?

General Hospital spoilers promise Nelle’s desire for revenge has been quenched but her goals were already met. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) can’t seem to talk Carly into a reconciliation on next week’s General Hospital episodes. CarSon is over and General Hospital is rumored to be casting a new love interest for the mobster.

Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) has reason to call his dad into question next week on General Hospital and may be softening his stance on Nelle. But General Hospital spoilers say Nelle gets cross with Michael and this confuses him. Do they have a future?

Custody Case Cracks Open

The custody case starts next week on General Hospital as the Cassadines and Falconeris face off in court each with a top lawyer in their corner. This is an epic battle of Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) versus One Life to Live‘s Nora Buchanan (Hillary B Smith) starting on Monday’s General Hospital. See the video below!

Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) worries on Monday’s General Hospital that Nina Clay (Michelle Stafford) won’t support him at the hearing because of her rage over Anna Devane (Finola Hughes). Griffin is rooting for a Falconeri win but this General Hospital custody case is complex.

Drama In Court And General Hospital

General Hospital spoilers for the custody case promise both sides are prepared to pay dirty and Dr. Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) and Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez) have words for the judge. Laura Spencer (Genie Francis) and Nina cut a side deal according to General Hospital spoilers.

Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) gets a surprising new job at General Hospital but is it the janitorial gig he saw on the help wanted sheet or something else? Franco doesn’t care so long as he’s near Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) and they discover something stunning on Monday’s General Hospital.

The Junk In Liv’s Trunk Is Her Brother

Elizabeth and Franco hear a disturbing noise emanating from Liv Jerome’s (Tonja Walker) car trunk on General Hospital next week. Franco pops the trunk and the duo are shocked to find Julian Jerome (William DeVry) looking the worse for wear in the garage at General Hospital.

Liv left her brother but pulled a mysteriously heavy bag out of the back of her car at General Hospital. On Monday’s General Hospital, Liv reveals what’s in the bag to Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough). Liv also shares her plans for the hospital in a typical villainous monologue. General Hospital rumors hint the bag was full of explosives.

Griffin Is A Pawn

Liv decides to embroil Duke Lavery’s (Ian Buchanan) sexy son Griffin in her evil plans against General Hospital but Griffin has no clue he’s being used. Griffin unintentionally helps Liv’s plan gain traction and makes a sacrifice to save others next week on General Hospital. Will handsome doctor man of God survive?

By the end of next week’s General Hospital episodes, Ava Jerome (Maura West) is out of the PCPD but in hot water when her older sister uses her to set a trap. Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine) tries her hand at actual police work next week but falls short and winds up in danger at General Hospital.

Liv Terrorizes The Town

Julian helps the PCPD figure out what Liv is up to, but he’s still scarred from the ordeal say General Hospital spoilers. Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is disgusted that Julian’s dealing with Liv landed Sam Morgan (Kelly Morgan) in a coma at General Hospital. Sam is awake but Alexis is still fuming.

Alexis washes her hands of her hubby but that won’t last long promise new General Hospital spoilers. Liv decides it’s time for Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) to die. Liv gets what she wants on next week’s General Hospital episodes, but not Anna’s death. Anna will be back on her feet soon helping to take down Liv.

Addiction And Accusations

General Hospital spoilers predict Finn (Michael Easton) is pleased with his donation to the hospital but Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) is livid and blows up at the drugged-up doc over not paying the blackmail the GH lab tech demanded. General Hospital spoilers say Finn is too stoned to care about Brad.

Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) and Ava have a nice moment once her mom is out of jail but before Ava’s in danger at General Hospital. Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) risks himself to save others by the end of the week on General Hospital and Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) gets bad news perhaps about baby Scout?

All this action makes it feel like February sweeps has spilled over into March madness and you’ll see all this unfold next week from the latest General Hospital spoilers.

GH Sneak Peek Diane's Surprise Run In with Nora Buchanan 3.6.17 https://t.co/XOXEGOY7P5 — Devon Akin (@DevonAkin85) March 4, 2017

