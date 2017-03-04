‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 11 Cancellation Or Renewal Not Yet Confirmed By CBS

The Big Bang Theory Season 11 has yet to be confirmed by CBS. Last month, there was a deluge of reports that claimed that a two-season renewal was on the cards for the award-winning hit comedy series. The broadcasting network, however, has not officially confirmed or denied those reports. There is a possibility that The Big Bang Theory Season 11 might still get canceled.

If The Big Bang Theory Season 11 does not premiere this fall, it might be because of Mayim Bialik, who plays Amy, and the actress who plays Bernadette, Melissa Rauch, according to reports. They were introduced as guest stars in Season 3 and were upped to series regulars in Season 4. The two actresses are currently negotiating their new contracts, and the fate of the series now depends on whether they can secure a hefty pay hike or not.

Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch are demanding pay parity with the Big Bang Theory‘s original cast members, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar, Variety reports.

Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki are currently earning a whopping $1 million per episode, while Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar’s salaries, too, have almost reached the seven-digit mark starting Season 10 of The Big Bang Theory. And, the five original cast members will continue to take home $1 million an episode if the series gets a two-season renewal, according to reports.

Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch, on the other hand, are currently making $200, 000 per episode. Variety reports that their representatives are demanding a substantial raise in their new contracts.

… as the dealmaking for what might be the final two seasons of ‘Big Bang’ hits the home stretch, reps for Bialik and Rauch are said to be pressing for the studio to add some more coin to their paychecks as well.

And to help their co-stars, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg have agreed to take a small pay cut. Variety reports that for a prospective Big Bang Theory Season 11 and Season 12, the original cast members have decided to take a $100,000 salary cut an episode. This means $500,000 would be available to “fund” Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch’s pay raise.

If Bialik and Rauch split the $500,000 from their co-stars, both would rise to nearly $450,000 an episode, or more than $21 million for the two-year, 48-episode deal. The question now is whether the two will hold firm for parity, or at least closer to parity, with the other stars.

Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch’s characters have become an integral part of The Big Bang Theory ensemble, and it is hard to imagine the series without Sheldon’s (Jim Parsons) girlfriend, Amy, and Howard’s (Simon Helberg) wife, Bernadette.

Variety reports that both CBS and the production house, Warner Bros. TV, are “optimistic” that a renewal deal will be inked. Both the parties, however, have not released any official statements pertaining to series’ renewal or cast members’ contract negotiations.

It was previously reported that Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg were close to finalizing their new two-year contracts, to continue on The Big Bang Theory for 48 more episodes. All the cast members contracts are up for renewal after the current season ends.

Meanwhile, casting has started for The Big Bang Theory prequel-spinoff, titled Sheldon, which will center on Sheldon’s childhood in Texas. The producers have cast eight-year-old Iain Armitage to play 10-year-old Sheldon. Jim Parsons plays the character in the original series. He and his Big Bang Theory castmates are not going to be part of the spinoff, although Jim Parsons is on board as an executive producer.

Also, Zoe Perry has been cast to play Sheldon’s mother, Mary Cooper. In Big Bang Theory, Perry’s mother, Laurie Metcalf’s, plays the part. Again CBS has not officially confirmed anything related to the new show. The network and Warner Bros. TV reportedly want to first close the deal on Season 11 and Season 12 of The Big Bang Theory before talking about Sheldon.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays on CBS.

