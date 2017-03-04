Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams Feud Far From Over, Could It Get Physical?

Kandi Burress readily admits her feud with Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Porsha Williams is still boiling, so much so there are times it takes everything in her not to physically attack her former pal.

In a short clip for an upcoming episode of their E! Network aired reality show, Burruss tearfully confides to someone else on the show it’s taking everything in her not to “choke the s**t out of this b**ch.”

The two have figuratively been at one another’s throat ever since rumors start percolating Williams and fellow RHOA costar Phaedra Parks were spreading talk of Burruss having been in a long-term lesbian relationship.

From there, Burruss accused Williams of having also had dalliances with other females, including once hitting on her and offering to have sex with her. According to Burruss, the two once shared a late-night dance-floor makeout session that allegedly ended with Williams rendering her indecent proposal.

Burruss has long been open about times she has previously been intimate with women, while Williams has taken the stance her sexual past is her “personal business.”

What comes next in the ladies’ growing standoff seems anyone’s guess, particularly in the wake of Burruss telling E! there are other things Williams has said and done that made her even angrier than the lesbian relationships rumors she suspects her of having spread.

“There were some other things that she said,” she added.

“I’m not sure if they’re going to play out in the next episode or not, but they were way worse than the things that she’s already said. For people who are wondering why I was so mad to the point where I wanted to choke her…there’s more that she said and I don’t really want to discuss it until it’s seen. People really think I’m that mad because of what she said about the sex dungeon and stuff. That’s not what got me all the way set off. It’s more.”

Burruss also revealed she was taken aback by a recent scene airing on the show where Williams, Parks and fellow cast member Sheree Whitfield all got together to openly talk about her sexuality.

“I thought it was hilarious when I first saw it because multiple reasons,” she said.

“Nobody ever told me the whole season while we were taping that Phaedra had ever said anything like that. So, I was surprised. I was like, ‘OK, why would she let her friend Porsha take the fall for the whole situation?'”

Burruss herself recently blasted Williams as a hypocrite who has shown she doesn’t even love herself.

Her rebuke was in response to a church sermon video Williams once starred in where she openly condemned gays and their lifestyle.

Burruss told TMZ the tape was proof that Williams has deeply-rooted issues, given what she believes to be her history of having been intimate with women. Burruss added she bases her beliefs about Williams on how graphic she insists she became with her during the evening they allegedly spent together.

“Only a person who is not new to being with a woman would get into as graphic detail,” she said.

“A regular person who has just tried it one time wouldn’t say something like that.”

For her part, Williams has vehemently denied all Burruss’ accusations, adding if she was ever into women the former Grammy-winner would not be her type.

“If I did like a bi**h, you not my type — believe that,” she said. “I’m not into tea cups, short and stout, bi**h.”

Williams later explained she started the lesbian rumors about Burruss because she was annoyed that her costar once was spreading rumors about her sexual hijinks, including claims that she bedded Burruss’ ex-boyfriend Russell “Block” Spencer, who also happens to be the father of her young daughter.

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson 111/Getty Images]