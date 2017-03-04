Is ‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy A Man Named Chris Lopez?

Who is the father of Kailyn Lowry’s third child? Since the Teen Mom 2 star announced she was expecting, that has been the question on the minds of her many fans.

Following rumors naming JC Cueva and Tyler Hill as possible candidates, a new report has suggested that Chris Lopez may have fathered the baby — and that both he and Lowry could have provided a major clue on Twitter months ago.

“To my miracle child… I’m sorry,” Lopez wrote in a tweet on January 5.

According to an In Touch Weekly report on March 2, one person favorited Lopez’s comment and that person was none other than Kailyn Lowry. However, after the article was shared, Lopez went months back in his Twitter timeline and deleted the post.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez also engaged in a Twitter exchange in mid-January, during which Lopez said he had won a bet. He also said, “Technically, we both called it,” to which Lowry responded, “Are you [for real].”

In addition, In Touch Weekly magazine revealed, Lopez commented on the rumors regarding another man potentially fathering Kailyn Lowry’s third child. “Damn bro you got a seed on the way?” he asked.

When Kailyn Lowry shared her pregnancy news with fans on her official website on February 24, she didn’t reveal who her child’s father was. In fact, she didn’t mention the issue at all. Then, about a week later, while appearing on a live Teen Mom 2 after show, she was asked about her third child’s paternity.

“I’m not going to talk about that. [I’m] not ready yet,” Kailyn Lowry explained to host Nessa Diab, as Us Weekly revealed to readers on March 2, adding that she was “17 weeks” pregnant at the time.

Although Kailyn Lowry didn’t care to chat about who fathered her third child, she did speak of the fathers of her two sons, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin.

“Jo and I were able to address our concerns and talk about things moving forward,” she disclosed of the father of her 7-year-old son Isaac.

“Ultimately, he was happy for me and he said, ‘Babies are blessings.’ So I couldn’t ask for a better support system from him.”

As for Marroquin, the father of her 3-year-old son, Kailyn Lowry said, “We didn’t have a conversation because we clearly don’t know how to have a healthy conversation.”

Kailyn Lowry spoke to Us Weekly magazine this week about the future of her family and said that her two boys are excited to welcome another member to their family.

“Isaac and Lincoln are excited [about the baby],” Kailyn Lowry told the magazine, revealing that her oldest boy is hoping for a little girl while her younger son wants a baby brother.

“I’m not hoping for one or the other. I don’t find out [the sex of the kids] until birth. I like the surprise.”

Kailyn Lowry’s baby news comes after two of her co-stars, Jenelle Evans and Chelsea Houska, welcomed a couple of babies in January. On January 24, Evans gave birth to daughter Ensley Jolie Eason with her boyfriend David Eason and one day later, Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, welcomed son Watson Cole DeBoer.

In her blog, Kailyn Lowry told fans that she would not be learning of her third child’s gender until this summer.

