‘The Bachelor’ Finale: Who Does Nick Viall Pick – Vanessa Or Raven? [Poll]

Nick Viall is down to his final three suitors on The Bachelor. With Rachel Lindsay taking her talents to The Bachelorette, Viall will be handing his final rose to either Vanessa Grimaldi or Raven Gates. Who will Viall pick?

Life & Style Magazine reports that Viall will choose Grimaldi in the season finale. Reality Steve leaked spoilers about Viall’s decision and claims that he will propose to her in front of the cameras. While Grimaldi will reportedly accept the engagement, insiders warn that their romance won’t last.

A source revealed that Grimaldi’s family members aren’t thrilled with the idea of her marrying Viall. “Their opinions are important to her,” the insider shared. “Hearing their negative feedback has been really hard. At this point, she isn’t sure she can move forward with someone like Nick.”

According to Gold Derby, Grimaldi has a slight edge over Gates going into the finale. Viall has already shared what he thinks about the final three women and admitted they each have their own attractive qualities. He has, however, expressed doubts about moving forward with all three of them.

This past week, Viall went to each of their hometowns and met their families. Some of the hometown visits went fairly smooth while others experienced a few hiccups. After sending Corinne Olympios home, Viall flew the final three to Finland for the round of Fantasy Suites.

We’ve already seen Gates and Viall on their romantic evening in Finland, which ended with her accepting the key to his room. Although early spoilers put the odds in Grimaldi’s favor, Enstarz is reporting that Gates might find herself engaged at the end.

It’s true that Grimaldi’s family didn’t give Viall the warmest welcome when he visited. Not only did they appear unhappy with him, but it looked like Viall picked up on their behavior. Although Reality Steve seems confident that things will turn around, there’s a real chance that Viall decided to start a new life with Gates instead.

Meanwhile, we now know that Olympios did not make it to the final round of The Bachelor. After a rough few weeks, Viall finally sent this season’s villain home after meeting her family and nanny in Florida. While she certainly took on the label as a villain, Slate is reporting that Olympios wasn’t the bad girl the show portrayed.

She may have shown up on day one wearing nothing but a trench coat and later straddled Viall in a bouncy house, but her actions weren’t typical of past villains. Despite all the sexual playfulness, Olympios genuinely wanted to win and did not have an edgy vibe typical of villainous suitors. Instead, Olympios had a collection of weird quirks – including a love for cheese pasta and her inability to use automatic doors – and a persona of a child.

Of course, Olympios still made it further than most villains do on the show and will likely be a part of the franchise moving forward. As for Viall, it’s anyone’s guess who he will pick in the end. The only thing that seems certain is that Lindsay will be the next contestant sent home. After all, we know she doesn’t end up with Viall because she’ll be handing out her own roses in a few months on The Bachelorette.

So, it is down to two – the clothing store owner from Arkansas and a special needs teacher from Canada. Who do you think is a better pick for Nick Viall – Raven Gates or Vanessa Grimaldi? Let us know who you think Nick will pick by taking the poll below.

The two-part finale of The Bachelor airs Monday night on ABC.

[Featured image by Craig Sjodin/ABC]