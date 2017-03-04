Kristen Stewart Lesbian Romance: Alicia, Soko, Vincent, Stella – Who’s Next?

Kristen Stewart has a come a long way from being coy of the media about her romance. The Twilight movie’s Bella Swan is nothing like her anymore. She has come out as a lesbian and is not ashamed or confused about it.

Kristen Stewart, who famously dated her Twilight co-star, broke apart after her intimate pictures with Rupert Sanders got released in the media. Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s romance was fantasy-like for Twilight fans but it soon became “trivialized” for Café Society actress.

During her interview with Elle magazine, the actress commented on her romance with the Twilight co-star and said that they were turned into products.

“[We were] placed into this ridiculous comic book. And I was like, ‘That’s mine. You’re making my relationship something that it’s not.’ I didn’t like that.”

Soon, the Personal Shopper actress came to understand about her approach towards her sexuality and made it more public. Stewart believes that exploring her sexuality has opened her life approach and she is happy.

As soon as the news broke out, it started a long list of lovers of Kristen Stewart. There is no definite timeline of Stewart’s romances after her famous breakup with Pattinson. In fact, they are all jumbled up together.

Alicia Cargile

The first known public lesbian romance of the Café Society actress was with VFX Producer Alicia Cargile. The duo is said to be dating for over a year on and off from 2015. The 26-year-old actress even dated French singer Soko in between and then got back with Cargile. Kristen Stewart and Alicia Cargile finally called off their relationship somewhere in late 2016.

Soko

Stewart and Soko’s short-lived very public affair was covered heavily by the media. They were spotted kissing and getting cozy in the streets of New York. Soko even told during one of her interviews that she went out on a blind date with the Twilight actor Robert Pattinson before she went out on a date with the Café Society‘s actress.

“It was the best thing ever! Three nights in, I went out and met a girl who was like, ‘Hey, I like your music, I work for a label and we would love to sign you. Where are you staying, do you need a place to stay?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah I do.’ That same night I had a blind date with Robert Pattinson!”

French singer Soko and Kristen Stewart soon broke up. The Personal Shopper actress was rumored to be approaching Stella Maxwell but got back with Cargile instead.

St. Vincent

Soko and Stewart’s romance ignited soon after the actress broke up with Cargile for the final time. Though the duo never talked about their relationship, they did make it red carpet official. After two to three months of romance, Stewart called it off with Cara Delavigne’s ex-girlfriend.

Stella Maxwell

The Twilight actress started dating underwear model Stella Maxwell. Stewart and Stella are still together after one year of dating. They are spotted enjoying walks and dinners together in LA.

During her interview with Los Angeles Times, Stewart revealed that she is more relaxed about her dating lifestyle than she was before. She is not hiding her romances and sexuality.

“I’ve discovered a way to live my life and not feel like I’m hiding at all. And I think that’s pretty apparent for anyone who cares — not that everyone does. But I think that if you had been tracking it in any way, it’s more apparent that I’m more relaxed than I used to be.”

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s romance and breakup did break Twilight fans’ heart but they are ultimately happy that their favorite stars have finally found love in their lives. Robert Pattinson has also happily moved on and stuck with British singer FKA Twigs. Pattinson and Twigs are dating since last two and a half years now.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]