‘Teen Mom’ Baby Boom! Is Leah Messer Expecting Baby No. 4 After Kailyn’s News?

Kailyn Lowry isn’t the only Teen Mom 2 star having another baby. Leah Messer’s daughter just confirmed that her mom is pregnant with her fourth kid. Is this another Teen Mom baby boom?

Radar Online reports that Messer’s 4-year-old daughter Adalynn broke the news in a special video on Facebook. Messer quickly deleted the video, but not before Adalynn was caught whispering, “Tell them about the baby in your belly!”

Messer has not confirmed the pregnancy news herself. Instead, the Teen Mom star denies being pregnant with her fourth and claims that Adalynn was only joking around.

LEAH MESSER-SIMMS-CALVERT pregnant AGAIN?

Isolated and ENHANCED AUDIO of her daughter saying "tell them about the baby in your tummy" . . . pic.twitter.com/u115MMA8Zx — Dudenelle Dudevans (@Dudenelle) February 28, 2017

“Kids say the craziest things! Side note: You have to be sexually active to get preg,” Messer stated. “I am definitely not. I have the IUD.”

In Touch Weekly reports that Messer later cleared up the rumors with a note on Facebook. “I am in an amazing place in my life & I have enough respect for all of you to tell you if I am pregnant!” she explained.

“Let’s just say that you have to be in a serious relationship and intimate with someone for that to happen. The only male I’m cuddling is my brand new adorable male puppy! Adalynn most definitely has a boisterous & creative personality. I was mortified to say the least, but that’s a little one for ya! Thank you for all the interests tho.”

Messer has twin daughters, Ali and Aleeah, with Corey Simms and one daughter, Adalynn, with Jeremy Calvert. The pregnancy rumors come on the heels of Lowry’s big reveal that she’s expecting her third child.

Lowry broke the bombshell on her blog, confirming the rumors that she’s pregnant. She hasn’t revealed the identity of the father, though this is likely her third baby daddy.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Messer is the only Teen Mom star who hasn’t been pregnant in 2017. Jenelle Evans and Chelsea Houska had their babies back in January and Lowry is currently expecting.

???? A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Jan 29, 2017 at 11:07am PST

Of course, there is some evidence to suggest that Messer is indeed pregnant. In addition to the strange video with Adalynn, an episode of Teen Mom 2 revealed some sonogram photos had been placed on Messer’s refrigerator. The images might belong to her sister, Victoria, who was pregnant at the time of the filming.

Even if the photos aren’t Messer’s, there’s good reason to doubt her denial. After all, Evans and Lowry outright denied their pregnancies only to later reveal that they were expecting. Given all the attention they get from the show, it’s understandable that they would want to keep things under wraps for as long as possible.

Until we know for sure, there’s no telling if Messer really is pregnant or not. In the meantime, The Hollywood Gossip is reporting that Messer has grown up a lot since her last child. It wasn’t that long ago when Messer was battling for custody of her twins and couldn’t even feed them breakfast on a regular basis.

❤️❤️ @_sgm_ A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Feb 3, 2017 at 6:11am PST

On a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Messer showed just how much she’s changed in the past few years. Messer met up with Calvert to pick up her daughter when he dropped the news that he is engaged to Brooke Wehr. Despite a few awkward moments, Messer eventually congratulated him on the engagement and offered some words of advice.

Messer cautioned Calvert to make sure he was ready to spend the rest of his life with Wehr before tying the knot. After two failed marriages and three kids, Messer knows a thing or two about jumping into a relationship only to watch it fail.

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]