‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: Production Tease Leaked Online [Watch]

HBO’s Game of Thrones fans has gone crazy after the new teaser showing the hand holding the Oathkeeper has leaked online. The leaked video teases Game of Thrones Season 7 to be under production.

The following article contains minor spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7.

The released video shows the camera panning up and down the Oathkeeper, which is currently owned by Brienne of Tarth. However, only the hand is shown in the video and it is still unknown who exactly is holding the sword.

Official HBO Game of Thrones Season 7 *In Production* tease featuring OATHKEEPER! ????⚔️aired on hbo (credit: JCanepa) @WiCnet @WatchersOTWall pic.twitter.com/VlAu7IRKg0 — Oathkeepers ????⚔️ (@Jaime_Brienne) March 3, 2017

After the 12-second long clip surfaced online, fans of Game of Thrones immediately sparked an online frenzy. One fan tweeted the video with a caption, “Omg Oathkeeper!!!” alongside three crying emojis. Another one just retweeted it with, “OMGGGG!” as the caption.

Oathkeeper is one of the two Valyrian steel longswords made from Ice, the greatsword of House Stark, under orders of Lord Tywin Lannister. The sword was first given to Jaime Lannister by Lord Tywin with the intention of making it a family heirloom. Instead, Jaime gave the same sword to Brienne of Tarth for the task of rescuing Sansa Stark.

In the George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels, the Oathkeeper is forged by Tobho Mott along with Widow’s Wail. The sword has black and red ripples through the steel and it glitters with gold. The sword is also decorated with a row of lion’s heads and smoldering red rubies.

Apparently, this is not the first time that something has leaked online from the Game of Thrones upcoming season that has initiated a trend over all the social media platforms. Previously leaked set photos revealed Maisie Williams’ Arya Stark reuniting with her dire wolf.

According to the Independent, Williams was spotted in Calgary, Canada. It was around the same time, when Instinct Animals — Canada-based company that is responsible for taking care of animals that act in Game of Thrones, shared a photo of their two wolves, with the caption “ready to work.”

Think I might lose it in the Arya/Nymeria scene next season. This one is still one of the saddest scenes in the entire show for me. pic.twitter.com/feXPpiRtfg — dragon's daughter (@yeahclarke) February 18, 2017

It is not clear whether Arya will get together with her dire wolf Nymeria but the released photos indicate that the upcoming season will have wolves in it.

In the recent time, a lot has been speculated about the release of the upcoming season of Game of Thrones. Liam Cunningham, the actor who plays the role of Sir Davos may have indirectly revealed the release date of Season 7.

“I’ve been disappointing various people around the world because it was meant to come out in April. It’s July now, I think.”

During his interview with the Independent, the Dublin-based actor further said that they have planned something big for the premiere and even revealed that Game of Thrones Season 7 will only have seven episodes.

“There’s going to be a launch and something special happening this year for the premiere. The bad news is, there will only be seven episodes and the final season starts again as far as I know in September.”

GoT will return for its seventh season this summer. Whilst the show usually airs in April, this year it will be delayed slightly.

“We’re starting a bit later because at the end of this season, ‘Winter is here’ – and that means that sunny weather doesn’t really serve our purposes anymore,” confirmed showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss.

Game of Thrones Season 7 has no official release date so far but given the excitement among the fans, it looks like HBO will soon be unveiling the full-length trailer of the epic fantasy show. Do you think Arya will get back together with her dire wolf in the upcoming season of GoT? Sound off your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by HBO]