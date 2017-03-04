Katie Holmes Watching Suri Grow Up Is Heartbreaking,’The Arrangement’ Connection

Katie Holmes has clearly done a remarkable job raising her daughter Suri on her own since she and Top Gun actor Tom Cruise parted ways and his devout ties to Scientology drove them further apart.

Recently, Katie shared both the highs and lows of watching her adorable daughter grow up. In an exclusive interview with Town & Country, Holmes admitted that although she is aware she has to let Suri grow and become independent, it is heartbreaking. The Huffington Post reminds of Katie’s words about her little one and how she views the motherhood process.

“Every day, kids get a little further away from you. That’s a positive thing. They should be becoming more independent, but it’s heartbreaking. You want them to stay with you forever, but they’re these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need ― and then they’re going to go. And that’s going to be very, very sad for me.”

The talented actress and director, who first came on the scene in the role of awkward and angst-filled Joey on the hit teen drama Dawson’s Creek, has spread her wings and continued to make herself a prosperous career in the world of film and television.

Holmes’ most recent role has involved playing a young Jackie Kennedy on the hit series Kennedys: After Camelot. She has also gotten behind the camera as director for the film All We Had and for one episode in the most recent season of the series.

During the same interview, Katie was sure to share how it is sometimes a struggle to balance her busy and successful career with being the best mother she can be. She notes that when it comes down to it, her time with her daughter comes first.

“This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you’re going to be. The thing about directing is I can say I have this window and that’s when we’re getting it done. My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now. It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.”

Holmes was thrust into mega-stardom shortly after Dawson’s Creek went off the air, when she became involved with Tom Cruise. The beauty became ever in the spotlight, and following the demise of their marriage, Holmes became aware as to the fact that shielding her daughter from the negative effects of the press was paramount.

“To experience something publicly and privately is a lot for a person to go through. In today’s world a lot of celebrities probably shield their children from the tabloids; in my household we know what they print isn’t true, so we don’t pay attention.”

Katie was additionally commenting about her own plight in the spotlight and that experienced by her character, Jackie Kennedy, have been similar. Interestingly enough, it has not only been the hit miniseries that the press has found similarities in regarding Holmes. Additionally, The Arrangement which has recently aired, has been an ongoing controversy, seeing as the storyline of the new show is quite similar to the romance which Holmes experienced with Cruise.

Since the show aired, there has been even more attention paid to such similarities. The E! show’s star Josh Henderson denies that the show is based on Holmes and Cruise, yet has added in a recent interview that if the connection gets the program publicity, then he is okay with it, as The Hollywood Reporter relays.

