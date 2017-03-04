Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook Share Dirty Bedroom Selfie, Fitting In One T-Shirt

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook have time and again proved that their romance is just like that of any other normal couple. In a recent Instagram post, Cook shared a picture from the past that makes this adorable couple even more lovable.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook have been dating since mid-2016. They have been together almost a year now and they have been very public about it. The duo constantly shares beautiful, funny moments of their life on their Instagram pages.

Cuoco’s equestrian boyfriend shared a dirty bedroom selfie, in which they both are trying to fit in one t-shirt. Cook’s captioned it with, “Hey remember that time we wanted to wear the same thing out, well um yeah. Oh, also remember when you told me I was cool and edgy with my hair?”

Cuoco and Cook are seemingly made for each other. Even The Big Bang Theory actress admitted this during one of her interviews.

“Literally, we bumped arms at a horse show. We each said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry’ — and everything changed. I looked at him and he looked at me…”

The 31-year-old actress is already talking marriage and babies with Karl. After her tough divorce from tennis player Ryan Sweeting in May 2016, Cuoco had a hard time coping. But she managed anyway and met her “horse guy” Karl Cook, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“For a month, straight I would talk to my horse and just bawl. Finally, I went out and the crying didn’t come. I was like, I think I actually got through this.”

Kaley and Karl’s adorable relationship has helped Cuoco regain her faith in marriage and having a family of her own. She is looking forward the possibility of getting married to Cook and have babies.

“I’m meant to be a mom.”

During her interview with Entertainment Online, Cuoco revealed that she knew deep down that good things are meant for her. She said that she “saw the light” after her divorce from Sweeting.

“I knew this was just not the right thing. The right thing was coming for me. I knew it. We all go through these things, but a lot of people don’t see everyone’s personal life played out. A lot of people go through this stuff on their own and I’m just glad I got through it. And I couldn’t be happier.”

The Big Bang Theory actress has also previously dated Johnny Galecki, her co-star from the show. They dated for close to two years when their characters Penny [Kaley Cuoco] and Leonard [Johnny Galecki] were dating. They called off their relationship somewhere in late 2009.

Cuoco later dated addiction specialist Josh Resnik. They got engaged in October 2011, but the actress broke apart from him in March 2012. A year later, Cuoco and Sweeting got engaged. The duo married in December 2013.

Following her divorce, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are happily enjoying life together. According to reports, Cuoco cannot stop gushing about her boyfriend. They both share immense love for dogs and horses. They even travel a lot together, MSN reported.

“She [Kaley Cuoco] is always traveling with him [Karl Cook]. It’s not as much her schedule but more so his. She never knows when she’s going to be in town because she goes whenever and wherever he goes. She is super smitten.”

Recent speculations suggest that the two have moved in together. However, there is no official confirmation yet. Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook have even made several red-carpet appearances together. They raise awareness about animal welfare and work for many influential charitable causes.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images for InStyle]