WWE News: ‘WrestleMania 33’ To Feature Randy Orton Vs Bray Wyatt Vs AJ Styles?

Randy Orton reduced the Wyatt Family Compound to ashes on SmackDown Live, leaving Bray Wyatt a lot to think about heading into WrestleMania. With Orton winning the Royal Rumble, Wyatt retaining the title, and AJ Styles becoming the top contender, will WrestleMania feature a Triple Threat?

Rolling Stone released a video of Orton’s epic burning clip that left Wyatt an emotional wreck. Fans watched as Orton doused Wyatt’s sacred shed with gasoline and torched it, sending the place and the remains of Sister Abigail up in flames.

After lighting the match, Orton assured Wyatt that he sent Sister Abigail to “eternal damnation.”

Following the shocking video, it seems like Orton and Wyatt are headed for a major showdown on WrestleMania. After Styles beat out Wyatt Family alum Luke Harper, his name is being thrown into the mix as well. With Orton being a former world champ, Wyatt holding the WWE title, and Styles the top contender, it would be a dream matchup to see them all go head-to-head.

A match like that would be hard to beat. Of course, Styles involvement seems a little out of place. Although there’s nobody besides Orton and Wyatt that can contend with Styles, their beef isn’t related, which puts him in an odd position. In fact, Orton and Wyatt are going through one of the most interesting storylines in the WWE, and the result will likely define both of their careers in the coming year.

If Orton comes out on top, then it will cement his legacy in the sport. If Wyatt wins then it might reboot his legend and give him the title of WWE’s new Undertaker. Either way, the match has a lot of implications for both men.

At the same time, Sister Abigail’s remains have been an Internet obsession. If Sister Abigail somehow showed up in the flesh, then that would really give Wyatt an otherworldly status. It would also be a great storyline leading up to WrestleMania. But what about Styles?

According to Comic Book, Styles might get booted from WrestleMania and the chance at the title. The win over Harper gave Styles the right to fight for the championship, but Orton’s surprise burn down segment secured him a spot in WrestleMania. Even more, Shane McMahon refused to confirm Styles involvement at the event and said that he and Daniel Bryan would talk about it.

There’s a good chance that it will Orton against Wyatt for the main event. If that happens, then Styles could go up against McMahon, which would also be fun to watch. Either way, wrestling managers haven’t tipped their hand on what will unfold.

With the future uncertain, Bleacher Report is predicting the match cards and title winners for WrestleMania 33. The lower cards could feature some interesting bouts, including the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and an appearance from John Cena and Nikki Bella. The midcard matches will likely feature Triple H against Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker, and Styles bout with McMahon.

That leaves the WWE Championship between Orton and Wyatt, while the WWE Universal Championship could be Goldberg against Brock Lesnar. Wyatt and Lesnar are the early favorites to win, though these matches could certainly change in the coming weeks.

With only weeks to go until WrestleMania, the official lineup will be announced soon. Fans can only hope that Orton, Wyatt and Styles get the bout they all deserve. Whether or not this means a Triple Threat match is yet to be seen.

WrestleMania 33 is scheduled to premiere April 2 in Orlando, Florida. The event will be televised on pay-per-view.

[Featured Image by WWE]