Chris Brown Says Someone In His Group Has Been Leaking ‘Secrets’ To The Press

Chris Brown isn’t backing down when it comes to dispelling rumors suggesting that he’s suffering from drug addiction and violent behavior, this time taking to Instagram to reveal that his fans have assisted him in discovering which of his former employees has been responsible for leaking a variety of drug and violence-related stories about him to the press.

Earlier this week, Billboard published a story in which an alleged former employee of Brown’s claims to have seen the singer dabble in everything from “lean” to “coke,” “Molly” and “Xanax” on several occasions, noting that the combination of drugs often leads the singer to “[lose] his temper.”

The report further explains that “according to various members of [Brown’s] team at the time,” the “Party” singer would “stay up for as long as three days in a row, snorting cocaine and dabbling in Xanax, marijuana, Molly and lean” and that even Chris Brown’s former manager, Michael “Mike G” Guirguis, alleges that the singer suffered from “addiction, anger control, and violence issues.”

The report comes just one week after Brown’s longtime former girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, filed a restraining order against Chris Brown on claims that the singer was physically abusive towards her during their relationship, noting that she’s fearful that Brown will attempt to kill her after threatening her and several of her friends with violence over the past few months.

In the wake of the recent surge in reports regarding his alleged drug abuse and violent behavior, Chris Brown has been adamant about speaking out against the claims via Instagram while noting that the timing of the rumors ironically coincides with the announcement of his “The Party Tour” and impending album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon.

#ChrisBrown reacts to the expose that surfaced earlier today.. link in bio if you missed it. A post shared by CELEBRITY GOSSIP ???? (@hollygozzip) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:09pm PST

“Y’all got to stop with this angry s***, going through drugs and all this other s***. I’m tired of reading about some s*** as soon as I got something popping,” Chris Brown told his followers via an Instagram Live video on Friday. “As soon as I wanna promote a tour or party, a f******* album, anything, y’all bring up something.”

Now, it looks as if Breezy is further hitting back at the drug abuse and violence claims via Instagram, this time noting that his fans have helped him to discover which “former employee” has been leaking a slew of stories about him to the press, including the recent Billboard report regarding his alleged drug binging.

#PressPlay: #ChrisBrown says his fans done found out the identity of the alleged mole in his group ???? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 3, 2017 at 12:57pm PST

“My fans gettin’ all the scoop. Clay, that’s my old security, he’s been selling secret stories to TMZ for years. He’s untrustworthy, he got fired, that’s one,” Chris Brown explained in his first video, as captured by The Shade Room.

Brown then went on to explain that despite the recent attention surrounding his alleged drug abuse and violent behavior, he still feels blessed to be able to have a career that allows him to provide for his family, saying, “I’m blessed to be in a position I mean…I’m happy to take care of my family, my daughter, everything and accomplish everything I’ve ever wanted to and I ain’t even 30 yet.”

The news comes just days after Chris Brown weighed in on his thoughts on Karrueche Tran’s decision to file a restraining order against him, taking to Instagram to comment on the story with a message that implies that Tran is being untruthful in her allegations of physical violence.

Chile all this tea! #ChrisBrown stepped into #TheShadeRoom and doesn't seem to bothered. #Karrueche's bestfriend #JRyan liked the pic and a former neighbor stepped in as well! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 21, 2017 at 12:02pm PST

“Little kid games,” Chris Brown began in his response to stories concerning Karrueche Tran’s restraining order against him. “Physically assaulting??? Good luck wit that.”

While neither Karrueche Tran nor Chris Brown’s alleged former security guard has spoken out in response to Chris Brown’s denial of wrongdoing against them, it doesn’t appear that Breezy has any plans to back down when it comes to clearing his name of the recent allegations.

What do you think of Chris Brown’s video regarding having found the employee who has been reportedly leaking stories about him to the press?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]