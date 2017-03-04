The Real Reason Brad Pitt Skipped The Oscars Finally Revealed

Brad Pitt seemed slated for another big public appearance at the Oscars, but the Moonlight producer didn’t show up. While his absence remained a mystery, Elle is reporting that Pitt actually had a good reason for not attending the Academy Awards this year.

The actor, whose film was nominated and won several Oscars, was actually busy creating a sculpture. An inside source revealed that Pitt was at the studio of British artist Thomas Houseago finishing a project he’d been working on for ten days.

According to Vanity Fair, Pitt introduced Moonlight with a surprise visit at the Golden Globes in January. The actor was well received at the event and fans expected him to do the same at the Oscars. When Sunday night rolled around, however, Pitt was nowhere in sight.

It isn’t known what kind of sculpture Pitt was working on, but he was reportedly in the zone and didn’t want to leave the project unfinished. Pitt was present during the Golden Globes to hear Meryl Steep’s speech about making art from broken hearts. Perhaps he took her advice?

Pitt has not commented on the sculpture reports.

The World War Z star is currently in the middle of his heated divorce with Angelina Jolie. While the two are still battling it out for the custody of their six children, Maxim reports that Pitt is trying to get back with Jennifer Aniston.

Insiders claim that Pitt and Aniston have been in constant communication ever since Jolie filed for divorce in September. Aniston is currently married to Justin Theroux and it sounds like her relationship with Brad Pitt is strictly in the friend zone.

“They have been texting and have been in touch,” an insider shared. “There has just been some friendly back and forth, nothing more than that.”

Of course, other sources claim that Pitt and Aniston are rekindling their romance. “Brad told her he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past,” an insider revealed.

Aniston is hardly the first woman linked to Pitt after his divorce. According to In Touch Weekly, Jolie suspected that Pitt was cheating on her with his Allied co-star Marion Cotillard. Sources say that Jolie and Pitt had a huge fight over Cotillard prior to the divorce and Jolie’s jealously was too much to handle.

“When they argued over Marion the last time, Brad lashed back at Angelina, telling her he was done with her insecurities and fits of jealousy,” a source stated. “He said she was suffocating him.”

Cotillard denied the rumors that she had an affair with Pitt. Aniston has not commented on the status of her friendship with the actor.

In the meantime, Pitt and Jolie are still fighting in court over the custody of their six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox. It isn’t clear how long the custody battle will last, but given the drama that has already unfolded, it might be a while before they reach a settlement.

Shortly after Jolie filed for divorce in September, reports surfaced that Pitt was physically abusive towards Maddox on a private plane. Both the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services launched an inquiry into the matter. Pitt was eventually cleared of the allegations and is now seeking joint custody.

As far as Jolie is concerned, the actress has remained out of the spotlight in recent months. She did make a red carpet appearance in Cambodia for the premiere of her new film, First They Killed My Father. Jolie even opened up about the emotional split with Pitt and confirmed that they are focusing on the children moving forward.

