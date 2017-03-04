‘Once Upon A Time’ Season 7 Cancellation Or New Story With New Cast Possible

Once Upon a Time Season 7’s fate is very much up in the air. With cast members’ contracts due for renewal and the current narrative heading toward its end line, there is a possibility that either ABC might cancel Once Upon a Time Season 7 or reset the story and populate it with new characters.

Jennifer Morrison’s, who plays Emma Awan, aka the Savior on the series, contract ends in April, and in January, she was in the dark about whether her contract would get renewed or not. Also, she was uncertain about the future of Once Upon a Time Season 7.

The actress told Will Malnati on his podcast, The Drop-In, that ABC might or might not order Once Upon a Time Season 7, and if they renew the fantasy-drama series for Season 7, it was not certain that they would welcome back the same cast, according to Hollywood Life.

“We are just waiting now to see if the network decides to continue with the show — and if they do continue with the show, if they’re going to rework it to be something else, or if they’re going to invite people to stay. We’re just in a holding pattern right now.”

The actress also said that she would like to continue doing the show. Soon after Jennifer Morrison’s interview, another series regular expressed uncertainty about his character’s future on the show. Robert Carlyle, who plays Rumpelstiltskin on Once Upon a Time, told Digital Spy that he would have to make some decisions as he was set to hit crossroads.

War is coming to Storybrooke tomorrow on #OnceUponATime! pic.twitter.com/l5re3CS2H5 — Once Upon A Time (@OnceABC) March 4, 2017

Once Upon a Time films in Vancouver, Canada. Carlyle, whose family is based in Vancouver because of his commitment to the show, said that he would have to make decisions about his family’s wellbeing, as there is a possibility that Once Upon a Time Season 7 might get canceled or his character’s journey might come to an end in Season 6.

“I’ve been out in Vancouver, Canadafor the last eight years. My children love it out there, they go to school there, they’ve got friends there. I really have to think about them most, more than I have to think about me. I wouldn’t be surprised if I ended up still back there, but you never know.”

If ABC renews Once Upon a Time for Season 7, some big changes are expected. Co-creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis are working on a new narrative that will take the story in a completely new direction in the new season, which means some or all the current series regulars might not be part of the new setup.

ABC chief Channing Dungey told Entertainment Weekly (EW) in January that it would be hard to be specific about whether the original cast members of Once Upon a Time would return if they renewed the series for another season.

“Whenever there’s change, there’s always transition. It’s just too hard to really say more of anything. Until they [co-creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis] really get their pitch [new narrative] finalized, it’s hard to really be more specific.”

Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis seem to have a pitch ready. TV Line recently reported that Once Upon a Time Season 6 finale was set to introduce two new characters who might return as series regulars if ABC greenlighted Once Upon a Time Season 7.

One of the characters is a man in his late 20s to mid-30s, while another is a 10-year-old girl. The former has been described as a leading man who is “strong yet vulnerable.” In his past life, he was a cheerful and optimistic man, but now he is a “friendless, cynical recluse,” according to the report.

“That said, he still possesses a dormant, deep-seated spark of hope that waits for the right person to reignite it.”

The girl, on the other hand, comes from a broken home, and her struggles at such an early age have made her stronger, and she “never lets the hard knocks of life get her down.” The report describes her as someone who has a “constant twinkle of mischief in her eyes.”

The final episode of Once Upon a Time Season 6 might focus on the new man and the little girl, as according to TV Line, darkness would threaten everything that the girl holds dear.

I wish it were Sunday! #OnceUponATime returns this Sunday, March 5th at 8p/7c on @ABCNetwork. Tune in with me! #EvilRegals (????: VfxSup) pic.twitter.com/D8wRSJHge5 — Lana Parrilla (@LanaParrilla) March 3, 2017

Meanwhile, Once Upon a Time Season 6 returns with news episodes after a three-month layoff this Sunday, March 5. Episode 11, titled “Tougher Than The Rest,” will see the Savior facing her mortality once she and Regina (Lana Parrilla) return to Storybrooke from the wish realm.

For some happily ever is near, for others this could be the final chapter. #OnceUponATime returns next Sunday! pic.twitter.com/R8og6xbYaV — Once Upon A Time (@OnceABC) February 27, 2017

The upcoming episodes of the current season are likely to provide a clear picture of whether a potential Once Upon a Time Season 7 will welcome back original characters or not.

