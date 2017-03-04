Trump’s Twitter: Obama Was Wiretapping Trump Tower Phones – Arnold Was Fired

President Trump set the world of Twitter on fire early Saturday morning on March 4, at around 6:30 a.m., when Mr. Trump began publishing accusations about President Obama. According to USA Today, Mr. Trump began tweeting about Mr. Obama with charges that the former president wiretapped his phones. Instead of Mr. Trump answering more questions about any alleged ties to Russia, President Trump turned the tables and claimed that Mr. Obama had been wiretapping Mr. Trump’s phones at Trump Tower prior to the November presidential election.

As questions continued to be lobbed in the direction of the Trump administration about any contact President Trump and the Trump campaign staff had with any Russian officials, like meetings between Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak, which are just now being discovered, Mr. Trump engaged in the barrage of tweets that accused Mr. Obama of being a “bad or sick guy,” with Mr. Trump misspelling “tap” as “tapp” in the tweets that called the election process a sacred one.

“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! Is it legal for a sitting President to be ‘wire tapping’ a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! I’d bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! How low has President Obama gone to tapp [sic] my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!”

President Trump used plenty of exclamation points during his Twitter rants against Mr. Obama, but Mr. Trump did not provide any hard proof or physical evidence of the wiretapping claims. Trump is currently at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where Mr. Trump has traveled for the weekend — his fourth or fifth trip to the so-called “Winter White House” since being sworn in as president.

Mr. Trump’s entire series of tweets asked about the legality of his “illegal surveillance” that President Trump claims the Obama administration used wiretapping against him by allegedly placing illegal wiretapping devices in Trump Tower. Mr. Trump did not specify the exact location where the wiretapping occurred, nor how he allegedly discovered there was “wiretapping” going on — but President Trump is getting quite the heated response on Twitter and beyond about his charges against Mr. Obama.

President Trump next claimed that a good attorney could potentially go after President Obama for allegedly wiretapping Mr. Trump’s phones in October, with the Obama administration allegedly finding nothing as a result of the wiretapping. Mr. Trump also did not state on Twitter how he discovered that the Obama administration allegedly found nothing as a result of the alleged wiretapping.

Mr. Trump’s accusations of wiretapping were reminiscent of a scene out of movie, as President Trump recalled the Watergate scandal of decades ago in his Twitter storm. Next, the Donald J. Trump‏ Twitter account turned his accusations to Arnold Schwarzenegger, who said he would not return to The New Celebrity Apprentice, according to CNN, because of all the baggage that Mr. Trump brought to the franchise. On Twitter, Mr. Trump claimed that Arnold was fired due to his “bad” and “pathetic ratings,” not because of Mr. Trump.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show.”

As seen in the top photo above, President Trump smiled during a tour of Saint Andrew Catholic School, on Friday, March 3, in Orlando, Florida.

