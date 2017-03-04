Melania Trump Follows Michelle Obama, Wears $9,590 Michael Kors Dress

Earlier this month, when President Donald Trump addressed the joint session of Congress, many viewers couldn’t help but notice Ivanka and Melania Trump’s outfits. Ever since their appearance, many publications are talking about the designer who designed the $9,590 dress for the First Lady. What is interesting here to make a note that even Michelle Obama chose the same designer during her first term official portrait as First Lady.

As many of the readers know this for a fact that Michael Kors, the designer behind Melania Trump’s dress, is, in fact, a Hillary Clinton supporter. Among the celebrities who have worn Kors’ designs are Olivia Wilde, Kate Hudson, Taylor Swift, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez, Rachel McAdams, Heidi Klum, Dakota Johnson and Michelle Obama.

According to New York Times, former First Lady, Michelle Obama sported a black sleeveless dress from Michael Kors for her first term official portrait as First Lady and again chose the same designer at the 2015 State of the Union address.

In response to all the comments that are being made on the Michael Kors, the famous designer has issued a long statement in which he talked about Trump’s third wife and why they opted for that particular dress during that event.

“Mrs. Trump has been a longtime client at our New York boutique,” he said. “She has a keen understanding of what works best for her and her lifestyle. My embroidered black suit reflects the streamlined glamor that she is known for.”

Meanwhile, Melania’s dress has created a lot of buzz among her followers because the sparkling outfit wore by the First Lady costs more than $10,000 with tax added on. According to a report published by CNN, even though Melania and Michelle chose the same designers, the outfit wore by the former First Lady was only $2,500 — more than $7,000 less than the current First Lady’s dress.

Michael Kors makes it clear he didn't dress Melania Trump for #JointAddress https://t.co/EAWMkQx8ZC? pic.twitter.com/QhUPwCSCIv — HuffPostEnt (@HuffPostEnt) March 4, 2017

As earlier reported by the Inquisitr, the price of the dress worn by Melania Trump on Michael Kors’s website is $4,595 and if she paid the 5.75 percent Washington, D.C., sales tax for it, that brings the total to $10,143.43.

Apparently, this would not be for the first time when major news outlets have compared Melania Trump and Michelle Obama.

Back in 2016, Melania gave a speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention in which she talked about her childhood, parents and her journey to become a US citizen. Her speech almost immediately came under media scrutiny when many found the striking similarities between her speech and Michelle Obama’s speech at the 2008 Democratic National Convention. At first, Trump’s campaign denied all the allegations of plagiarism.

In Melania’s defense, Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s campaign chairman, called it a great speech and even said, “obviously Michelle Obama feels very similar sentiments towards her family.”

On July 20, 2016, Donald Trump’s campaign issued an official statement by Meredith McIver which included:

“In working with Melania on her recent first lady speech, we discussed many people who inspired her and messages she wanted to share with the American people. A person she has always liked is Michelle Obama. Over the phone, she read me some passages from Mrs. Obama’s speech as examples. I wrote them down and later included some of the phrasings in the draft that ultimately became the final speech.”

In addition to this, it was reported by CNN that two days after Melania’s speech, McIver wrote that Donald Trump has declined her offer to resign from her post.

That being said, Michelle Obama has always inspired millions of Americans and by Melania Trump’s recent visit to the children’s hospital at New York City shows that she is also on the same path.

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]