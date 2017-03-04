Bella Thorne Nude: Actress Appears Topless On Her Instagram Live Video Feed

Bella Thorne appeared nude on an Instagram Live video posted on Friday, a topless appearance that spread quickly across the internet.

It was unclear if the appearance was an accident, as reports noted that it came when the camera may have been on by accident and Thorne walked past the camera. But whatever the case, the snippet spread quickly across social media before it was taken down.

It comes after the actress has also made a string of other racy appearances, including one in which she wore a see-through shirt. This prompted some criticism from fans.

So apparently Bella Thorne is now doing amateur hour porn on her Instagram? — Jordan O'Dell (@Adrithria) March 4, 2017

Bella Thorne’s nude video hit the internet just as the actress has been in a bit of a complicated romantic situation. This week, she was spotted kissing basketball player Chandler Parsons in Mexico, even though it seems the Memphis Grizzlies player had eyes for another starlet.

As Teen Vogue noted, Parsons had been connected to reality star Savannah Chrisley in recent weeks and Chrisley even seemed to publicly acknowledge the relationship.

“We’re friends, like we met, I’ve gone to a game. We hang out. He’s a fun person to hang out with,” Chrisley told Access Hollywood about her relationship with Parsons.

But after Bella Thorne was spotted with Parsons, Chrisley seemed to strike back on social media, Teen Vogue noted.

“According to E!, Savannah posted a few (now-deleted) cryptic Instagrams after all this went down, including a quote that read, ‘Self-absorbed people only think about what makes them feel good at the moment—they don’t have any respect or regards for anyone else. Then they wonder why their relationships fail.’ Savannah captioned this quote with a simple ‘Wow!’ It’s now been deleted, and while some people assume her quote was directed at Bella and Chandler, she never mentioned either specifically.”

Despite the veiled shots from Savannah Chrisley, things between Bella Thorne and Chandler Parsons appear to be getting more serious. The two were also spotted going to the movies during their time together in Mexico.

Are things getting serious? Bella Thorne and Chandler Parsons 'catch movie together' after holiday in Mexico https://t.co/jzGEMWmflY — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 3, 2017

Other than the nude video, Bella Thorne’s Instagram page is mostly tame. Unlike other models who post many racy pictures on their social media feed, the actress has reserved her space mostly for modeling shoots and vacation photos.

Can't get you outta my head ????#sundayfunday #weekendvibes

Peep @buxomcosmetics' IG story to watch me slay behind the scenes of our new collab ❤️???????? #ad

Bella Thorne’s nude video appeared just as the 19-year-old actress is set to take on a part that could mirror her own life. She is set to star in the Freeform show Famous In Love playing the character Paige Townsen, a college student whose life — and especially her love life — are overwhelmed when she finds sudden fame.

“I think Paige will struggle a lot with who she is and everybody wants her to be. I’ve been there, and I’ve done that its not a fun road to go down — to look at yourself in the mirror and have absolutely no clue who you are,” Bella told reporters at the Television Critics Association’s Winter press tour (via Hollywood Life).

Though Bella Thorne’s nude video was taken down, the images of her Instagram Live encounter were still spreading across Twitter and other social media early on Saturday.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]