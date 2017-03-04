Nina Dobrev Share Tongue Kiss After Butt Revealing Pictures With Julianne Hough

Nina Dobrev is on yet again wildly revealing party with BFF Julianne Hough. The two best friends shared a tongue kiss after massively viral butt revealing pictures.

Hough recently celebrated her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The photos and videos of the party are wild. According to Daily Mail, there is definite tongue kissing shared by Hough and Dobrev. The Vampire Diaries actress seemed to be in a very jolly mood celebrating the party.

The report also added that “the stars and their friends downing alcohol straight from the bottle and dirty dancing.”

The pictures also reveal The Vampire Diaries actress drunk and still drinking straight from the bottle. The six-bedroom villa at Casa Costa costing at $3500 per night overlooks directly to the beach, where the girl squad had the most fun.

All of the girl attendees of the wild bachelorette party including Nina Dobrev are to be getting “down and dirty in what appears to be dimly lit nightclubs.”

The Dancing With The Stars two-time winner got engaged to NHL professional hockey player in August 2015. She later told in an interview to Entertainment Online that there are no marriage plans yet after the engagement.

“We kind of started to plan and we’re like, eh! Let’s just enjoy it instead and not feel pressured to start planning already. So we’re just picking up little tidbits here and there but not really focusing on it too hardcore.”

Looks like, Hough and Brook changed their mind and are getting hitched soon.

However, this is not the first time The Vampire Diaries beauty and Hough showed off their wild side to fans. In August 2016, Dobrev and Hough went on a very revealing beach vacation. The close friends goofed around most of the time.

The Dancing With The Stars winner later shared their wilderness with a butt-revealing picture of herself, Nina and Milissa Sears. The three actresses ditched their bikini bottoms and showed their derriere in the picture that had a caption saying, “Full Moons!” The three let their half booties exposed and the picture soon went viral around the web.

Full moons! ???????????? A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Aug 18, 2016 at 6:16pm PDT

Nina Dobrev is sure seeming to be enjoying her summer bikini body. Recently, she walked the red carpet and attended Oscars 2017 after party in a busty sheer dress. The very revealing dress by Dior looked sexy and chic on The Vampire Diaries actress.

According to Teen Vogue, the sheerer version of the same Christian Dior gown was previously worn by Bella Hadid. Dobrev opted for a bustier version in ivory color with a semi-sheer skirt and Dior straps giving out sultry vibes.

Meanwhile, The Vampire Diaries actress wrapped shooting for the finale episode of the series. She penned down an emotional final goodbye to her fans.

“Coming back for the series finale has been a whirlwind of emotion, nostalgia, love, tears of joy and bittersweet endings. It feels like the beautiful closure we all needed, myself included, and I couldn’t have been happier to come home to be with my TVD set family and friends.”

The actresses return in the show was much talked about and she will finally be making the anticipated appearance. Her co-star Paul Wesley also praised her return and said it would have been “strange” if she had not come for the finale episode, Yahoo News reported.

“The whole story – the whole crux of it – is two brothers fighting over a girl. I mean, there’s a zillion other storylines, but I felt like it would have been a real shame for the fans and for the show to not sort of wrap that up to a degree.”

Nina Dobrev is sure enjoying her summer vacation to the most. Share your insights on her wild party and The Vampire Diaries return in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]