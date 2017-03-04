‘My Hero Academia’ Season 2 English Subtitled Simulcast In Japan And U.S.

My Hero Academia, one of the most eagerly anticipated new anime series that debuted last year, will have its season 2 premier simultaneously in many other countries outside Japan, confirmed Funimation. The company confirmed it has acquired rights to the immensely popular Japanese anime series, and will ensure that viewers in North America are able to watch the English-subtitled episodes as they are released in Japan.

Following a very successful first season of My Hero Academia, Funimation Entertainment confirmed that it has managed to secure rights to Season 2 of the most highly-anticipated new series of 2016. In one the rarest of occasions, and certainly first for the series, My Hero Academia will premiere simultaneously in Japan, U.S., Canada, U.K. and Ireland. Funimation is currently prepping the series for a English-subtitled simulcast and English SimulDub. The company announced that it will present the first six episodes on the same day they are broadcast in Japan.

My hero Academia season 2 preview 2!!!!???????????? pic.twitter.com/2PrqAsCAQz — Denki™ (@ShockGodDenki) February 25, 2017

Simulcast and SimulDub episodes of Season 2 of My Hero Academia will both be available on FunimationNow. The sequel to the popular Japanese anime that narrates the rather touching but hilarious story of an unfortunate boy who aspires to be a superhero despite lacking the fundamental requirement to be one, is expected to premier on April 1. To ensure fans of the series have a vivid recollection of the Season 1 of My Hero Academia, a special recap episode of the series will premiere in Japan on Saturday, March 25.

Speaking about the possibility of a popular Japanese series being made available to audiences across the world on the same date it is released regionally, Gen Fukunaga, CEO and founder of Funimation said,

“My Hero Academia was one of the most eagerly anticipated new anime series to launch in 2016. It was a big hit with our fans and the #1 show on FunimationNow last year. We’re very excited to be presenting the first six episodes of ‘My Hero Academia‘ – both simulcast and SimulDub – on the same day they air in Japan. I have no doubts that Season 2 will be another fantastic season and will build on the great characters and storylines from last year.”

My Hero Academia has undoubtedly enjoyed a very successful and well appreciated first year and first season. In fact, the series managed to earn critical acclaim across the globe. IGN Entertainment, one of the most reputed sites frequented for information about reviews, gave My Hero Academia 9 out of 10. Needless to say, such a high score is limited to a very few series that are crazily followed and actively discussed. Other platforms, including Geek & Sundry called it the “Best Anime of 2016.” Many news publications have openly claimed that the Japanese series might become as big as Naruto.

My Hero Academia Class 1B Character Design Showcase. pic.twitter.com/argokgAJRk — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) March 2, 2017

My Hero Academia is produced by Bones Studio, which has been widely praised for other hit anime series including ‘Fullmetal Alchemist,’ ‘Soul Eater,’ and ‘Space Dandy. The anime is based on the New York Times’ best-selling manga series. The series is essentially a unique superhero origin story about a boy who deeply aspires to one of the biggest heroes there ever was. Unfortunately, he lacks a very basic requirement for a superhero.

Season 2 of My Hero Academia is expected to contain a lot of friendly confrontations as young heroes face off in the ultimate showdown: The world-renowned U.A. Sports Festival, reported Anime News Network. Season 1 of series had the protagonist, Izuku, attempting to get into one of the most prestigious hero academies with a little tutoring and help from the world’s mightiest hero.

[Featured Image by Kohei Horikoshi/My Hero Academia/Viz Media]