Kim Kardashian Fears Divorce, Kanye West Cosmetics Competing With Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian fears that her marriage to Kanye West could drastically take a turn for the worst once her rapper husband begins working on his forthcoming cosmetic line, it has been alleged.

The 36-year-old, who has found herself making endless headlines regarding her marital issues to West, is worried about Kanye’s plans to take on such an enormous project since the father-of-two is already focusing most of his attention on his fashion collection, with plans to release a new album later this year.

Kim Kardashian knows that the reason why Kanye ended up suffering an infamous meltdown in November was down to the endless stress he was under. From touring to being scrutinized by fashion critics over his Yeezy fashion line, the release of his album The Life of Pablo, and dealing with Kim Kardashian’s robbery, in October — it was a lot to deal with.

According to Hollywood Life, Kim is fearful of her husband experiencing another meltdown, mainly because of his plans to take on so many projects at once. He’s known to struggle when putting too much pressure on himself, and now that Kardashian and West are on better terms concerning their marriage, Kim is desperate to keep it that way.

Back in December, Us Weekly alleged that Kim Kardashian was close to divorcing Kanye, reportedly having struggled to deal with all the stress in the midst of dealing with her robbery case.

Weeks later, however, sources stressed that Kim and Kanye were determined to work through their problems in the hopes of coming out stronger on the other side — especially for the sake of their two children, North and Saint.

A source tells Hollywood Life that Kim Kardashian is keeping an eye on Kanye, knowing that the “Stronger” hitmaker is determined to get his cosmetic line on the market as soon as possible, evidently rivaling with Kylie Jenner’s line of makeup products.

“Kanye’s grand plans for business have Kim worried for Kanye’s health,” the insider gushed. Things have been good between Kim and Kanye lately and she admires his ambition, but his latest venture in cosmetics has Kim worried for her husband’s health.”

“She does not want Kanye over-worked or stressed over business deals or involved in anything that could affect his sensitive health situation. Kim wants Kanye to spend more time with her and the children and less time starting new businesses that could put his health in jeopardy.”

The cosmetics line, titled DONDA, is particularly important to West, having named the brand after his mother who tragically passed away in 2007. Sources say that this is just one of the ways Kim Kardashian’s husband wants to remember his mother, particularly since she was a fan of all things cosmetics.

Kim appreciates the fact that Kanye is very hard working and always wants to overachieve is everything that he does, but this isn’t the right time for him to stress himself with multiple businesses running left to right.

Kim Kardashian is just beginning to see that the twosome is getting back to how their marriage used to be, before the chaos that surrounded their relationship at the end of 2016. For West to take on yet another project while working on his fashion line and his next album is somewhat irresponsible considering that Kanye will have even less time to spend with his children.

The legal paperwork in order to launch the cosmetics line has already been filed, according to TMZ, revealing that West is eager to get his latest business venture going sooner rather than later.

Do you think Kim Kardashian makes a good point, stressing that Kanye is doing too many things at once?

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]