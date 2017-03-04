Khloe Kardashian: James Harden Jealous Over Tristan Thompson ‘KUWTK’ Romance?

Khloe Kardashian isn’t too happy with the recent comments her ex-boyfriend James Harden has made regarding their former relationship, it has been claimed.

The reality star was blindsided by James claiming that he felt uncomfortable during the time he dated Khloe Kardashian because he didn’t like the attention and spotlight that came with dating the 32-year-old socialite, which somewhat distracted him from his NBA career.

Of course, during the time James was seeing Khloe Kardashian, her ex-husband Lamar Odom suffered a drug overdose and was rushed to a nearby hospital in Las Vegas, fighting for his life while doctors had already gotten the impression that the disgraced athlete wasn’t going to pull through.

During that time, Khloe Kardashian spent more time with Lamar, which supposedly didn’t bother James, but the attention surrounding their relationship continued to grow, up until the point where rumors regarding cheating affairs on Harden’s side circulated on the internet.

Khloe Kardashian, who was said to have dumped James after learning about the supposed affairs, is baffled by the comments her ex-boyfriend has made, telling friends and family that the basketball star loved the attention he was getting just by dating her.

In his interview with Sports Illustrated, as cited by E! Online, he explains, “I feel like it was for no reason. I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that. It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me.”

A source tells Hollywood Life that Khloe Kardashian doesn’t see James being anything but a liar because he had never shared his concerns regarding the attention surrounding their romance while they were together — it was never something that seemed to be an issue for Harden.

“Khloe’s done nothing but love and support every man’s she’s been with and to hear James jab at her like that hurts,” the insider shares. “He knew from day one that she lives her life in front of the cameras and he was cool with that. She told him they didn’t have to be out in public, but he insisted. He loved the spotlight just as she did, but it’s whatever, it’s cool.”

“Khloe feels that James should worry about getting out of the first round of the playoffs and not think about or talk about their past relationship. She is happy with Tristan and is not interested in anything James has to say. She thinks that he should have his focus on other things and not her because she is not thinking much about him at all.”

While Khloe Kardashian is somewhat bothered by the things that her ex-boyfriend has said about their former relationship, she’s solely trying to focus her attention on more important things, such as her blossoming romance with her Tristan Thompson.

As previously revealed, Khloe is planning to start a family in the near future, and now that she has purchased a home in Cleveland, where Tristan resides, she’ll be spending less time in Los Angeles in the hopes that her relationship continues to go as well as it has for the past couple of months.

Khloe Kardashian, who has been dating Tristan since August, is reportedly hoping that her relationship with Thompson will last for the long run, telling pals that she can already see herself settling down with the 25-year-old, who she believes will eventually marry her and make her the happiest woman in the world.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]