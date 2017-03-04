‘The Voice’ Ratings Drop: Is Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s Flirting To Blame?

Is Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s flirting turning fans off The Voice after the show reportedly dropped close to 2 million viewers overnight?

According to preliminary ratings figures for The Voice’s big two-night Season 12 premiere on February 27 and February 28, the NBC series’ Monday night show failed to bring in as many viewers as last year’s Season 11 premiere, while Tuesday night’s ratings reportedly dropped once again.

Tuesday night’s hour-long episode of the show averaged around 11.28 million total viewers according to Headline Planet, meaning around 1.75 million less Americans tuned in to see Gwen Stefani back on the panel alongside boyfriend Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys as did the previous night.

The show was still the most watched of the night across the networks when it comes to the ratings game, but after losing close to 2 million viewers overnight, is Shelton and Stefani’s flirting and non-stop PDA turning once passionate fans off the NBC singing show?

Notably, on Monday night’s big The Voice premiere, Shelton and Stefani certainly made no secret of their highly-publicized romance, flirting and gushing over each other while discussing their relationship – which began after Blake and Gwen first met on the show back in in 2015 – on multiple occasions as they built their respective teams.

“Blake and Gwen showed PDA non-stop during the two-hour premiere,” Life & Style noted of the couple’s flirting during Monday night’s airing of The Voice, pointing out that Stefani, who has made no secret of her admiration for the country star since they went public with their romance over a year and a half ago, sat of Shelton’s lap “more than once” and “even shared a hug or two” with her country star boyfriend.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani kept on flirting throughout out the two shows per Entertainment Tonight, while Gwen even referring to Blake as her “boyfriend” on one occasion to tempt a contestant to her team, admitting that she has “connections” in the world of country music through Shelton.

Shelton and Stefani’s flirting even appeared to be too much for fellow coach Adam, as AOL reported Adam joked that Blake – who has appeared alongside him on every single season of the show to date – appeared to be a whole new man.

“Who are you?” Adam asked Blake during the show amid his PDA with Gwen. “What happened to you, Blake? Are you okay?”

The Voice fans were also quick to notice that Shelton and Stefani most likely will not be hiding their romance on the show during the currently airing Season 12, and claimed that if their PDA flirting and love fest continued they would be turning off The Voice – which close to two million fans appeared to do.

“Not watching,” Twitter user @hessel424 hit back after seeing Stefani and Shelton cozying up and flirting on the season premiere of The Voice on February 27. “Sick of the whole Blake and Gwen thing already. It should be about the contestants.”

“I have been watching The Voice for years and Blake and Gwen have made this season the Gwen and Blake show. Not cool,” The Voice fan @Th_t1Ric_n added of the twosome’s flirting, while social media user @Sonya141831 told Shelton on the 140-character site, “Love you Blake… but listening [to] & watching you & Gwen leaves me gagging… The Voice is not the place.”

“I do not like watching Gwen hang on Blake like a school girl, it’s not the Blake an Gwen show,” @jammypants4u added of Shelton and Stefani’s flirting on The Voice, while Twitter fan @MamaBea90634351 hit back over the couple’s PDA, “I am NOT watching The Voice to watch Gwen sit on Blake’s lap. Their ‘dating’ does NOT belong on the show – 2 for 1 coaching?”

What did you think of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s flirting and PDA on The Voice’s Season 12 premiere? Was it sweet or unprofessional?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards]