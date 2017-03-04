Katy Perry, John Mayer To Reconcile Post-Orlando Bloom Split: Cheating Over?

Katy Perry could potentially be reconciling with John Mayer, sources claim, adding that the “Who You Love” singer has strongly hinted at wanting to get back with the 32-year-old.

Katy Perry and Mayer shared an on-again, off-again relationship for three years before calling it quits for good in 2014. Endless allegations were made against John, with women coming forward, claiming that they had slept with him while he was seeing Perry.

The most intriguing part, however, came when Katy would pack her belongings and dump John whenever such stories would come forward, which strongly gave the impression that there had been some truth behind the things that were claimed by the handful of women.

At the same time, Katy Perry has never shied away from admitting that John Mayer was someone she shared a deep connection with, despite the cheating allegations that would arise every other month or so.

Sources are convinced that Katy could potentially want to give John Mayer another chance, for he has made it very clear that getting over Perry has been anything but easy in the past two years.

The 39-year-old released his latest song “Still Feel Like Your Man” on February 24, Life & Style reports, which insiders claim was penned with Katy Perry in mind, as John Mayer describes a woman he once dated that he can’t seem to move on from. In one line, Mayer gushes that he still has one of her shampoo in his shower to remind him of her smell.

So, is it a coincidence that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom happened to have called it quits right around the time John Mayer subliminally lets it be known that he still has feelings for his ex-girlfriend?

According to Hollywood Life, certainly not. “John still has a huge thing for Katy. He’s very happy that she and Orlando are done. This is what he’s been waiting for. It’s delicate because he doesn’t want to pick the wrong moment and come on too strong, but he will swoop in. He’s already plotting.”

“John still talks about Katy and what an amazing woman she is. He can go on and on about their sex life and how much he misses it. He would love to get her back in bed, but there’s more to it than that.”

It’s further mentioned that Katy Perry was said to have been John’s last full-on relationship. While he’s dated women since his split from the “Chained To The Rhythm” star, Mayer has failed to find someone that he shares an undeniable bond with — similar to the one he shared with Perry.

It’s unclear whether or not Katy is even considering the idea of getting back together with John Mayer, particularly when taking into consideration the cheating allegations that have been made against the singer in the past.

While Katy has never addressed those claims in the past, she has subliminally hinted at the fact that John hadn’t been treating her right in the past, using her social media platforms to indicate how someone can lose the best thing they’ve ever had in the blink of an eye.

With the release of her forthcoming album just months away, it should also be considered whether Katy Perry even has the time to start dating again. Even if she was to get back with John Mayer, could she trust him enough to stay faithful this time while she promotes her record?

While Katy Perry’s reps have confirmed the singer’s split from Orlando Bloom, as confirmed by The Sun, they have not addressed rumors concerning a possible John Mayer reconciliation, but what do you think?

