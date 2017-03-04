Sailor Moon Crystal Set 2 Black Moon Arc Anime Blu-ray/DVD Home Media Confirmed

Sailor Moon Crystal, a popular Japanese anime series written and illustrated by Naoko Takeuchi, will have its Sailor Moon Crystal Set 2 released on home media, confirmed Viz Media. Pre-orders for the special Blu-ray and DVD sets began late last month.

Viz Media, a prominent company that specializes in the publishing, distribution, entertainment licensing and intellectual copyright management of Japanese anime and manga, delighted fans of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal, popularly known as Sailor Moon, by confirming the news about pre-orders for the series’ home media release. According to the company, fans will be able to buy exciting new episodes of Sailor Moon Crystal Set 2 on limited edition home media. The sale of the limited edition Blu-ray/DVD combo packs started late last month. As expected, the first release of the critically acclaimed anime series has been released in multiple combination packs.

Naoko Takeuchi is a Japanese Manga artist. Best known for Codename: Sailor V, Pretty Soldier Sailor Moon & Love Witch. #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/F6zD3rmLjV — LeSean Thomas (@LeSeanThomas) March 4, 2017

Viz Media confirmed that Sailor Moon Crystal Set 2 has been released as Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack, Standard Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack and a Standard Edition DVD-only set. The media will feature the entire Black Moon arc. In other words, the set will feature episodes 15-26 of the celebrated reboot of the classic anime series based on Naoko Takeuchi’s original Sailor Moon manga series. Moreover, the limited edition will also have quite a few exclusive bonus features.

Multiple online retailers as well as a variety of physical stores have begun taking pre-orders. A few retailers are offering special gifts with the purchases of the Blu-Ray or DVD sets. RightStufAnime.com is one of the retailers that have confirmed buyers who buy the Sailor Moon Crystal Set 2 Limited Edition Combo Pack will receive a special Sailor Moon Suncatcher premium. However, the gifts are on first come first serve basis and sale is valid till stocks last.

Moonie Merch of the Day: #SailorMoonCrystal Season One Limited Edition box set! Buy here while supplies last https://t.co/OjQTKGQllr pic.twitter.com/WngtWQO9DM — Sailor Moon (@moonkittynet) March 4, 2017

The Sailor Moon Crystal Set 2 Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack has a sticker price of $79.99, while the Standard Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack Set has an MSRP of $69.99. Those who are interested in collecting and watching the Standard Edition DVD-only set will have to shell out just $39.99.

The Sailor Moon Crystal Set 2 Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack contains a deluxe, four-disc collection. This includes two each of the DVDs as well as the Blu-Ray discs. These discs will not only be packaged in an exclusive chipboard box, but will also feature specialty printing. Additionally, the Combo Pack also contains six full-color collectible art cards as well as a premium full-color art booklet featuring episode summaries, reported Anime News Network. Bonus content includes a digital art gallery, clean opening and closing segments, and a special interview with Japanese pop group Momoiro Clover Z. The group performed all the theme songs of the series. All the episodes available on the Blu-Ray discs have been encoded in full HD 1080p resolution. The video has been sourced from the Japanese home video masters.

Interestingly, the Standard Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack also has the video in 1080p resolution as well as rest of the digital content. However, the Standard DVD Set will have video that has been encoded in rather mundane 480p standard video format.

Sailor Moon Crystal, Set 2 Limited Edition is out now on Blu-Ray / DVD! In the name of the Moon, order now! ✨ https://t.co/AeNq6sKwIH pic.twitter.com/dwsbLvjixI — VIZ Media (@VIZMedia) March 3, 2017

The Black Moon arc involves a pretty, young pink-haired girl. Although cute looking, the girl is anything but as she threatens to take the Legendary Silver Crystal from Usagi. Incidentally, she isn’t the only one with an active and persistent interest in the Silver Crystal. The dark and mysterious Spectre Sisters, too, are after the coveted objects and are deploying multiple sinister tactics to acquire the same. It is amply clear that Sailor Moon’s life is in jeopardy as she stands against enemies that are too big and ruthless for her. Interestingly, the pink-haired girl might prove to be Usagi’s salvation.

[Featured Image by Naoko Takeuchi/Sailor Moon Crystal/Viz Media]