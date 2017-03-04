New Study Shows Just How Much We Pee Into Swimming Pools

It’s almost like the elephant in the room each time you head to a public pool – people pee in swimming pools and, far more often than not, get away with it scot-free. But just how often do people do this, and how much urine is in the average public pool at any given time?

Thanks to science, it is now possible to answer those questions, and conclude that people are taking more than their fair share of leaks in public swimming pools. A team of Canadian researchers has come up with a new test that estimates the amount of urine found in large volumes of water, and if you’re a regular at your local swimming pool who cares about the cleanliness of your water, you might be shocked at what the researchers have discovered.

According to a report from The Guardian, the test involves the use of an artificial sweetener called acesulfame potassium (ACE), normally found in processed foods. The team behind the study chose this agent as it doesn’t change its state as it passes through the human body. This allowed the researchers to isolate urine content and determine how much pee is in swimming pools.

A total of 31 public pools and hot tubs in Canada were used for the purpose of the study, as the researchers also tracked urine levels in two pools for a period of three weeks. Over that time, people using the larger, 830,000-liter pool had urinated 75 liters of pee, which The Guardian notes is enough to fill a medium-sized dustbin. Those who swam in the smaller pool, which was about half the size of the first, had released 30 liters of urine.

Lead author and University of Alberta, Edmonton graduate student Lindsay Blackstock summed up the main take-home thought of her team’s research.

“Our study provides additional evidence that people are indeed urinating in public pools and hot tubs.”

While the study does prove as much, Blackstock added that it was impossible to determine the exact number of times swimmers urinated into each pool. She did acknowledge, however, that urine content had progressively increased throughout the course of each day in the three-week study period.

“We did not monitor the number of pool users over the three week time period… so there is no way we could estimate the number of individual urination events per day.”

Despite 75 liters being a large amount of liquid, it is, in the grander scheme of things, a small percentage of 830,000 liters. But is that amount of pee in swimming pools enough to render them toxic, and enough to make swimmers concerned about taking a dip?

A report from Science News in 2014 cited a study where researchers simulated the “worst-case scenario cocktail of substances” that can be found in public pools, using ersatz urine and sweat and mixing it with high levels of chlorine. Based on that study’s findings, they came up with 30 micrograms per liter of cyanogen chloride, which was, at the time, less than half of the World Health Organization’s pool safety threshold of 70 micrograms per liter.

According to The Guardian, peeing in the pool appears to be something a lot of adults are comfortable fessing up to — a previous study suggested that close to one-fifths of adults admit to this. Further, it has been well-documented that some of the world’s most famous Olympic swimmers pee in the pool. Fox News quoted statements from U.S. Olympic swimmers Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte, who both admitted in 2012 to taking a leak in the pool, with Phelps in particular saying that he thinks everybody does it.

Still, that doesn’t mean that if most people supposedly do it, you should do the same. And even if the percentage of urine in pool water was relatively low, study lead Blackstock believes that it’s always best for people not to pee in swimming pools, but rather use the restroom, uncomfortable as it may be for someone who’s just stepped out of the pool.

“We want to use this study to promote public education on appropriate swimming hygiene practices. We should all be considerate of others and make sure to exit the pool to use the restroom when nature calls.”

[Featured Image by Mario Tama/Getty Images]