Kourtney Kardashian, Justin Bieber: Reason Behind PR Stunt Romance Revealed

Kourtney Kardashian is not dating Justin Bieber, it’s been reported.

In fact, the only time the twosome get together is when one of the Hollywood stars is urged to distract the press from something or someone that could potentially have an effect on their personal lives.

According to Hollywood Life, rumors regarding Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Justin only ever seem to surface when her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick is making headlines for reportedly hooking up with multiple women at different hotels.

It was just a month ago when the Kardashians flew out to Costa Rica with Scott, before learning about the mysterious woman he hid in a nearby hotel from where Kourtney and the kids were staying, TMZ reveals, which led to an aggressive argument once the family found out about Disick’s devious move.

Just days after the incident occurred, Scott flew out to Miami where he partied and allegedly hooked up with several women while Kourtney and her siblings went back to Los Angeles.

Once news regarding Scott’s wild behavior made the news, Kourtney Kardashian was quick to find herself making endless public appearances with Bieber by her side, which instantly distracted people’s attention from Disick’s chaotic downfall.

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin are close friends, so it’s cool for them to know that whenever something is going on in their lives that they have no control over, they can simply get together for a night out and have the media fooled that they are dating.

Neither one of them ever complain about the idea of fooling the press into thinking that they are actually a couple — in fact, they laugh at the dozens of outlets that end up going with the stories, claiming that Kourtney Kardashian has been seeing Justin for months, along with other fabricated quotes.

“Justin [Bieber] and Kourtney [Kardashian] are friendly, but not currently friends with benefits. They basically have an agreement with each other that when stuff goes haywire and drama shows up in their lives, they will be seen together to change the narrative,” a source gushes.

“So when we see Scott [Disick] do something or any other news is out there that goes against Justin or Kourtney, they will get together to let people talk about them — it is their way of controlling their news.”

It is mentioned by Hollywood Life that both Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber both like one another’s company. They are close friends but they certainly aren’t dating. They just like the fact that whenever a negative headline is getting too much attention, they can pretend to be dating and that will instantly overshadow everything else.

As previously revealed, Kourtney Kardashian had allegedly tried to give Scott another chance back in December, but eventually called it quits again, having realized that Disick was still struggling to get his life together.

Kourtney has struggled to tolerate Scott’s absurd behavior, having often chosen the nightlife and partying over the idea of spending quality time with the family. While Kourtney Kardashian prides herself in having dedicated the majority of her time to being a mother while juggling a hectic career, Scott’s mind always seems to be focused on partying and alcohol.

At this given point, Kourtney wants nothing more but to co-parent her three children with Scott, hoping that he’s capable enough of at least making time for the children every so often.

Disick has never shied away from the fact that he still loves Kardashian, but under the current circumstances, there’s no chance that Kourtney would even consider the idea of taking her on-again, off-again boyfriend back.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]