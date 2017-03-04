Natalie Portman And Benjamin Millepied Welcome Daughter Amalia

Natalie Portman and French choreographer husband, Benjamin Millepied, 39, have welcomed their second child together, Amalia Millepied, a rep confirmed to People. Now everyone knows why Natalie, 35, opted out of Academy Awards on Sunday evening — the V For Vendetta star was at home bonding with her beloved newborn.

“Due to my pregnancy, I am unable to attend the Academy Awards. I feel so lucky to be honored among my fellow nominees and wish them the most beautiful of weekends.”

The star’s growing belly made a big appearance in September at the Venice Film Festival. Portman was promoting movies Planetarium and Jackie. Natalie depicted Jackie Kennedy Onassis after the death of John F. Kennedy. Portman said the script “…in the wrong hands… ‘[it could have been] a very bad decision.” However, once she met director Larraín, Portman felt she was in good hands.

Natalie would spend several hours a day with a dialect coach while reading through biographies of the former first lady at night. Portman and Larraín would send each other YouTube links of Jackie’s interviews, noting her famously breathy voice, her posture, and mannerisms. In an interview with Marie Claire, Portman discussed the dichotomy of Jackie Onassis. Portman noted Jackie was fun and naughty, but elegant at the same time.

“… She [Jackie Onassis] was like a coquette smoking cigarettes in the bathroom at school, getting in trouble with her friends and going out with guys. That was so interesting to me. To have this public image… That difference between how you are and your awareness of how the public perceives you, that friction between those things was super interesting.”

Natalie celebrated Oscar nominations at a celebrity luncheon on February 6, in Beverly Hills. The star-studded event included Viola Davis, Matt Damon, Nicole Kidman, Michelle Williams, Octavia Spencer, Dev Patel, and Emma Stone, and more, according to People.

Natalie Portman walked the red carpet with her husband in Spring/Summer 2017 Dior haute couture. The Jackie actress covered her baby bump but at the same time — accentuated it in the oversized style. Portman topped her look with drop earrings and slicked short hair.

Portman recently revealed that she and her husband had not compiled a shortlist of possible baby names. Portman was asked in January if she had chosen a name for her baby and Natalie said that it was important to “meet the baby first” and then “figure it out.”

Natalie and Benjamin wedded in 2012 in Big Sur, California. The Oscar-winning actress and Millepied are already parents to son Aleph, who is nearly 6-years-old. According to People, family and friends –including Ivanka Trump, surrounded the couple when they exchanged vows years ago.

Natalie Portman really wanted to be at the Oscars but there was one little problem—She had just given birth! https://t.co/rpHrhOWYFt pic.twitter.com/IQw5kaqQwx — E! News (@enews) March 4, 2017

Natalie and Millepied met on the set of Portman’s 2010 hit Black Swan and have been silent about their romance and familial life ever since. However, in 2016, the actress opened up in a summer piece for the New York Times’ T Magazine on how motherhood has changed her.

“[Parenthood] made me much calmer under stress, because there’s that weird parent thing you develop, that when things get really bad, your voice gets calm and your blood pressure slows, and you can make everything okay again.”

As reported by People, Portman opened up to France’s Madame Figaro magazine about the importance of family in her life. According to Natalie, a strong family bond is the most important thing and everything after that is pretty superficial.

“Nothing is more important than my personal life… It’s something which comes first, always makes sense, and compared to the happiness of a successful family life, everything else is practically superficial.”

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]