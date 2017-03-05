‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn & Ridge Are Finally Exposed?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease an action-packed series of events that may just culminate in a game-changing revelation.

Things at Spectra Fashions are about to take a turn for the worse, with Sally (Courtney Hope) using Coco (Courtney Grosbeck) as a spy. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is excitedly preparing for her upcoming wedding as Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) continue playing with fire. But the spoilers for next week indicate that someone may finally succeed in exposing their liaison.

Next week: Ridge crossed the line, and now his secret with Quinn will rock their world. #BoldandBeautiful A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on Jan 20, 2017 at 5:20pm PST

Last week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Quinn and Ridge gave in to their emotions. As things heat up between the two, the people around them get closer and closer to uncovering their illicit relationship. Who will expose the two? Here are the spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful.

A tangled web

The spoilers and promotional photos for next week’s The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that Brooke and Katie (Heather Tom) will be gabbing about their upcoming trip while the former tries on wedding dresses from the racks at Forrester Creations. She’s picking out a dress for her upcoming elopement.

Later, she and Ridge inform R.J. (Anthony Turpel) about their decision to elope. R.J. is happy for the two but is unable to stop thinking about Coco.

According to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, while Brooke is blissfully unaware of what’s happening with her fiance and his stepmother, there are those who are questioning the nature of Quinn and Ridge’s relationship.

Charlie (Dick Christie) will try to convince Pam (Alley Mills) that Ridge is cheating on Brooke with Quinn. Pam is initially unconvinced, but Charlie believes that the two are having an affair. For now, Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) is the only one who knows the truth. Katie, on the other hand, is also suspicious but will attempt to shake off the nagging feeling that something is going on between the two.

Next week, he’s been busted… and now his future is in her hands. Also, just one move can take her down. #BoldandBeautiful A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on Feb 17, 2017 at 4:07pm PST

Quinn and Ridge get caught?

Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that Katie will begin to realize that there’s more to Quinn and Ridge’s relationship than the normal stepmother-stepson dynamic when she overhears the two talking. In the next few episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, she begins to suspect that something’s up but hesitates to say anything to Brooke.

Katie thinks she may just be just overreacting and worries that Brooke will not take the news lightly. Worse, Brooke could accuse her of trying to mess up her plans for wedded bliss with Ridge. But because she loves Brooke, she’s not about to let her sister tie the knot with a cheater.

Luckily, Katie isn’t the only person trying to sniff out Quinn and Ridge. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Charlie and Pam are also trying to get evidence against the two.

Last week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Quinn and Ridge flirted but decided to just stay friends. However, fans of the CBS soap know that the two are a ticking time bomb. It’s only a matter of time before they give in to their carnal desires.

Will the two let their guard down? Or will Quinn step up her good wife act to cover up her dalliance?

Finally, will it be Eric (John McCook) who exposes the two?

NEXT WEEK: It’s Valentine’s Day week, and nothing says 'I Love You' like a wedding crasher, a jealous ex and a little hanky panky. #BoldandBeautiful #valentinesday A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on Feb 10, 2017 at 4:30pm PST

Sally has a devious plan

Sally has been trying to get Coco to spy on the competition. However, Coco is too nice to go with her sister’s scheme of stealing the designs from Forrester Creations. According to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from SoapHub, Coco will be torn between letting the people at FC take her under their wing or staying loyal to her own family.

Next week, playing with fire, flirting with the enemy… what could possibly go wrong? #BoldandBeautiful A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on Mar 3, 2017 at 4:15pm PST

In next week’s The Bold and the Beautiful, it looks like Coco will go against Sally’s master plan. The young lady just doesn’t seem like the kind who will agree to play dirty. Besides, it also doesn’t help that she and R.J. are enjoying getting to know each other.

However, though Coco may be unwilling to do her dirty work for her, Sally has another trick up her sleeve. Coco doesn’t know that there’s a hidden camera in the jewelry Sally gave her.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Dario Cantatore/AP Images]