Emma Watson Goes Braless For Vanity Fair, Labeled As Hypocrite

Emma Watson goes braless for the March issue of Vanity Fair which prompts debate over her feminism stand. Watson has been an audacious advocate for women’s rights and has always been vocal for the HeforShe campaign, calling for gender equality. Therefore, Emma Watson going braless for the posh magazine sparks controversy whether the actress really knows what she’s advocating for or she is just a downright hypocrite who wants to gain attention especially if she has an upcoming movie hitting theaters this month.

Up until now, people still haven’t grasped the real meaning of feminism. The March cover girl of Vanity Fair received online backlash after going braless for the cover shoot. However, the said mag explained that Emma Watson’s bold act depicts the star’s “metamorphosis from a child star to a leading woman.” We can remember how Watson rose to fame playing smart schoolgirl, Hermoine Granger in the Harry Potter series. Currently, the 26-year-old star is busy defending women’s rights as a UN Ambassador and “revamping a classic stereotype” out from the Disney princess Belle in her new movie, Beauty and the Beast.

In the high fashion photo shoot, we see Emma going couture in outfits from top designer bosses such as Oscar De La Renta, Dior, Burberry, and Balenciaga. But, one picture shows Emma Watson going braless and wearing a cut-out crochet top by Burberry exposing her cleavage as she posed for renowned British fashion photographer Tim Walker.

The image of Watson stoked a minor controversy labeling her as a hypocrite following that provocative photo shoot. One particular person who was offended by Emma’s feminist stance was radio presenter and Telegraph columnist Julia Hartley-Brewer who tweeted, “Emma Watson: “Feminism, feminism….gender wage gap…why oh why am I not taken seriously…feminism…oh, and here are my tits.” Others called her out for being “another clueless luvvie.” Another said that Emma’s photo was downright hypocritical for going braless following recent news from feminist campaigners to ban photos of topless models in tabloids and newspapers.

A twitter user said, “Feminist” Page three girls? Topless? Ban them! Emma Watson topless? Brave and stunning! #doublethink #hypocrisy” and another critic wrote, “The First Rule of Feminist Club- burn your bra if you want to. Some poor loves seem a bit confused.”

Feminism means not being dictated on what to wear

A majority of people lauded Watson for being brave and showing what feminism actually means. A great number of fans defended her from online bashers and condemn Julia Brewer’s accusation saying that there is a thick line between feminism and nudity.

A fan replied, “Ah! I hadn’t realized that feminism had a strict dress code,” and one tweeted, “I don’t always agree with her, but does exposing a body part really contradict feminist points?”

One point to Gryffindor! It seems that Emma’s message for her cover shoot emphasizes on loving yourself. And that’s a major insecurity women have to face each day.

Speaking to Vanity Fair for the accompanying interview about her character Belle in the live-action remake of the Disney classic Beauty and the Beast, the brunette star said, “Belle is absolutely a Disney princess. But she’s not a passive character; she’s in charge of her own destiny.”

The film will hit nationwide theaters in the third week of March.

Her No selfie rule

Recently, the British actress made headlines regarding about her new rule on privacy, stating that it was for safety reasons she has ban her fans from taking selfies; however, the actress said that she’s still open for chats, which is exactly much better.

“If someone takes a photograph of me and posts it, within two seconds they’ve created a marker of exactly where I am within 10 meters. They can see what I’m wearing and I’m with. I just can’t give the tracking data. I’ll say, ‘I will sit here and answer every single Harry Potter fandom question you have but I just can’t do a picture,'” she told Vanity Fair.

