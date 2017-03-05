‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For March 6-10: Romance, Stalkers, A Promise

The Young and the Restless spoilers for March 6 to 10 tease more romance and excitement in Genoa City. Lauren would finally find some relief now that the kidnapping drama is almost over. Meanwhile, Genoa City will have major relationship dramas in the upcoming weeks.

Matters of the Heart

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless reveal Abby (Melissa Ordway) is going to talk to her mother about Ashley and Ravi.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is going to realize she is setting Ravi (Abhi Sinha) on the path to heartbreak. She may have given the man hopes of them being together after she became quite possessive of him when he started working with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni).

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Ashley will try to let Ravi down as gentle as she can. Ravi will have a small outburst on why they can’t be together and be more than friends. It seems that Ashley will stand her ground refusing to open her heart up for Ravi.

Meanwhile, The Young and the Restless spoilers also hint Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) will not relent and she wants her father Nick (Joshua Morrow) and his girl Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to go their separate ways. She does not disapprove of Chelsea, in particular. She wants her parents to get back together. Faith needs to accept this fact soon. Good thing, the she would stop finding ways to make sure Nick and Chelsea will be apart.

The latest The Young and the Restless spoilers hint Sharon (Sharon Case) will look for a way to make Faith understand the situation. Based on the last episodes, Sharon finally feels her life is back on track but before that, she needs to deal with Faith. After a serious talk with her mother spoilers tease Faith will finally come to terms with her family situation. Sharon will reassure her daughter that she has no problem with her current status. Being single is enough for Sharon, for now.

Sharon will also make her daughter realize Nick has a right to happiness even if that means being with Chelsea. Next week’s episode of The Young and the Restless, Faith will summon enough courage to apologize for everything she did. The timing is just right for the couple since Nick and Chelsea are planning to go public about their relationship.

Curious Admiration

Lily (Christel Khalil) is making waves in the modeling industry and one of her admirers will cause trouble for her. Cane’s (Daniel Goddard) business success made things easier for husband and wife to get along. Everything is great in paradise right now but it won’t stay that way for long. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease serious trouble for cane who will discover shocking. It remains unknown if this new information is personal or professional by nature. Meanwhile, one of Lily’s fans will turn out to be a stalker.

The Young and the Restless spoilers also reveal Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) will be in a tight spot this week. She will continue to fear for her son’s safety. The tense mother will fear for her son’s safety thinking the deal fell through when Scott (Daniel Hall) fails to show up in the right spot. Lauren would be thankful for Victor (Eric Braeden) who finds a way to deal with the kidnapping incident. Meanwhile, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) will find where Scott is.

There are also teasers on an episode of The Young and the Restless where Nick and Victor have a serious talk. Victor will make a vow to Nick and he will stick to an important promise he made to Nick. Things are definitely heating up in Genoa City and if these The Young and the Restless spoilers are any indication, the week of March 6 is going to be exciting.

