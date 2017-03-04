Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Texting Again? Actor ‘Incredibly Grateful’ To Ex

The Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston rumor mill is churning once again after a new report claims that the actor is spending time inside his ex-wife’s circle.

The Allied actor who has recently received divorce papers from his wife of two years, Angelina Jolie, is getting the spotlight once again, with new reports claiming that he is now reconnecting with another former lover, Jennifer Aniston.

According to a recent report from Radar Online, an unnamed insider allegedly revealed how Brad Pitt is slowly reentering Jennifer’s life.

“Jen’s slowly accepting him back into her circle and he’s incredibly grateful.”

The source added that Pitt “loved hanging out with her again” as Jennifer Aniston is reportedly helping him regain his footing in the industry and rebuild his life after the divorce with Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had become chummier in the past days, the outlet claims, as the insider reveals how “sorry” the 48-year-old actress is for what her former husband experienced with “that woman,” referring to Jolie.

Apparently, the insider source had no love for Angelina and is no fan of the popular Brangelina love team ever since the love triangle of the mid-2000s.

But while this update may appear like a sparking of an old flame, the unnamed insider clarified that Jennifer has no plans of getting back together with Brad as she is already happy with her new husband, Justin Theroux.

“She would never take him back, but she does miss his professional take on things.”

The insider further implied the possibility of a different kind of Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston team up, recalling how the two “were once a formidable producing partnership.”

Of course, it is better to take this with a grain of salt as the actor is already linked to quite a number of women after the divorce with Angelina, including Kate Hudson.

Meanwhile, a report from Page Six claims how Brad Pitt has been communicating with Jennifer Aniston through a significant number of text messages. Apparently, the chain of messages from the actor began when he decided to greet Jennifer on her 48th birthday on February 11.

However, the outlet cited a source who explained that the messages were only friendly chit-chat and are not worth categorizing down the romance lane.

“They have been texting and have been in touch. There has just been some friendly back and forth, nothing more than that,” the source said.

Another source cited by Page Six emphasizes this further with rumors going around about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston allegedly getting back together.

“It isn’t romantic at all, they are friends again. They made it seem like Brad was running after Jen, and that isn’t true. It is nothing more than they are back in touch with each other.”

But while the messages definitely weren’t romantic, they were quite intriguing as the source revealed how the actor set off the chain of texts to Jennifer, admitting that he is having a difficult time with the divorce with Angelina Jolie.

“Brad told her he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past,” a source told Us Weekly.

Years after the two split during the mid-2000s, Aniston admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that while they were indeed texting, it wasn’t a regular thing and that there is “no story” behind the messages they have exchanged in the past years.

“We’re not in daily communication. But we wish nothing but wonderful things for each other. Nobody did anything wrong. You know what I mean? It was just like, sometimes things [happen].”

