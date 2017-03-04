George W. Bush Is Back In The Headlines: Top 5 Reasons Why

You may have noticed that George W. Bush, who dropped out of the headlines almost completely after his eight-year run as president of the United States ended in 2008, has been much more prominent in the news as of late. Unless you make a habit of paying close attention to the news, though, you might be wondering about the reasons for Bush’s rapid emergence from the shadows. To save you some time in researching the multiple reasons, we’ve put together a handy list of the top five reasons George W. Bush is back.

1. George’s Friendship With Michelle

Now that the Obamas are no longer busy being the first family, Michelle Obama has been able to free up some time for friendships. And one of her closest friendships that has emerged is to George W. Bush. The pairing is surprising to many people, according to The Washington Post, because Bush was seen during his presidency as a narrow-minded conservative Harvard frat boy — it is quite likely one of the reasons he had one of the lowest presidential approval ratings ever when he left office. Michelle Obama is not only extremely popular with the public but is also a female, an African American, and a Democrat. The publicized friendship between George and Michelle shows he is not as one-dimensional as it once seemed, and people like Bush more for that.

2. He Has Actually Gotten Really Good At Painting

George has been practicing painting for over half a decade now, but he hasn’t been very good and therefore hasn’t gotten much attention for it until lately. Only very recently, reports Entertainment Weekly, have Bush’s years of practice really begun to pay off. In fact, George just unveiled a show of his paintings depicting veterans from America’s recent wars at the George W. Bush Presidential Center near Dallas, TX.

“There is a Rembrandt trapped in this body,” he said in a speech.

The fact that Bush is now a well-practiced painter shows the American public he has some depth and is in touch with his artistic side, and the fact that his recent work depicts such a somber subject doesn’t hurt, either.

3. He Was Lots Of Fun On Ellen

As the Inquisitr reported several days ago, Bush recently went on Ellen for the first time to talk about his recently unveiled art exhibit, and his debut was a rousing success. He began the show by dancing onto the stage, and though the dance moves were subtle, the audience loved it.

“And I’m sober,” George said after finding his seat, and he got a huge laugh.

He then got down to business talking about his art exhibit, but he remained humorous.

“The art community wasn’t exactly my base of support when I ran for office,” he noted and got another big laugh from the audience.

Everyone loves a funny guy.

4. The Best Aspects Of The Bush Presidency Have Been Highlighted Recently

Bush has been speaking publicly more often as of late, and he has brought to light a lot of the good things he did as president, such as his support of the greater Islamic community after 9/11 or his advocacy for the National Museum of African American History and Culture. To be fair, a lot of those things should probably be the norm rather than things that made Bush a great President, but it reminds people that Dubya (one of the nicknames Bush developed during office) was not an inhumane monster.

5. He Is Speaking Out On Donald Trump

People may not have been too stoked on George W. Bush while he was living in the White House, but most of them are even less so about Donald Trump. It is for this reason that a lot of people have appreciated the times Bush has publicly gone against Trump. For example, after Trump’s extremely controversial statement about how the media is “the enemy of the American people,” reports Deadline, Bush went on The Today Show and was asked about the comment.

“I consider the media to be indispensable to democracy,” Bush said.

“We need an independent media to hold people like me to account. I mean, power can be very addictive. It can be corrosive. It’s important for the media to call to account people who abuse their power.”

Bush’s words summed up many of the concerns the public was having after Trump’s statement, and they liked it.

As a bonus sixth reason, there’s the fact that Donald Trump (probably the most despised president of the modern era) would make nearly anyone look good, points out Time. Whether you liked George W. Bush as a president or not, the popular thread of thought goes, at least he’s not The Donald.

[Featured image by Damian Dovarganes/AP Images]