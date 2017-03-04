LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers Set New NBA Record With Win Over Atlanta Hawks

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving combined for a total of 81 points on Friday night, as the Cleveland Cavaliers set a new NBA regular season record by sinking 25 three-point shots in their 105-100 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. While the Cavs announced officially on Thursday that center Andrew Bogut would be joining their team, he didn’t suit up for Cleveland on Friday night, and neither did Kevin Love, who continues to rest and may not return until the NBA Playoffs.

@KyrieIrving + @KingJames combined for 81 points, 11 threes, and 17 assists tonight. [#FirstEnergy ???? of the game] #DefendTheLand A post shared by Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) on Mar 3, 2017 at 6:59pm PST

As reported by the NBA, the 25 three-pointers came in a game that saw the Cavs lead by 25 points in the third quarter — and as many as 19 points in the fourth quarter — before the Hawks brought the game to within a single point with just over 90 seconds to play. Clutch All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving went six-for-six from the free throw line in the final minutes (10-for-10 on the night) to seal the victory in one of the most exciting games of the year.

LeBron James (38 points, 13 rebounds, 8 assists) led Cleveland with six baskets from downtown, while Kyrie Irving (43 points, 9 assists) was good for five. Kyle Korver, Channing Frye, Richard Jefferson, and Derrick Williams all contributed three triples each, while Iman Shumpert had two of his own. With the win on Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers improve their record to 42-18, now leading the Eastern Conference by 3.5 games. The Atlanta Hawks record falls to 34-27, as they cling to fifth place in the East.

2️⃣5️⃣ THREES! We just set the @NBA All-Time record for threes in a regular season game with 25! pic.twitter.com/dmGE4aRHRt — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 4, 2017

Friday night’s win comes at a time of transition for the Cavs, as they try to prove they can compete with any other team in the league while Kevin Love and J.R. Smith continue to rest. As reported by Fox Sports, Love is recovering from minor knee surgery and plans to be ready to play by the time the NBA Playoffs begin. Meanwhile, as noted by Bleacher Report, J.R. Smith could return to Cleveland’s rotation in as little as 10 days.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have seen some additions to their roster recently, as they prepare for the post-season and fight to stay atop the Eastern Conference without Love and Smith. Kyle Korver, who hit the 25th three-pointer of the game, was traded to the Cavs from the Hawks on January 7 for Mike Dunleavy and Mo Williams. Cleveland signed former NBA All-Star and U.S. Olympian Deron Williams on February 27, and he debuted with the Cavs in their losing effort against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Andrew Bogut, who officially signed with the Cavaliers on Thursday, has not yet made his official debut wearing the wine and gold.

OFFICIAL: Welcome to The Land, @andrewbogut! A post shared by Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:51am PST

Upcoming Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule

Four of Cleveland’s next five games are on the road. After playing the ninth-place Miami Heat (28-34) in Florida on Saturday night, they return home on Monday night for a rematch with LeBron’s former team. On Thursday, March 9, they play the eighth-place Detroit Pistons (29-32) at the Palace of Auburn Hills, and on Saturday, March 11, they return to Florida to play the 14th-place Orlando Magic (23-39). Finally, on Sunday, March 12, they travel to the Toyota Center to play the Houston Rockets (43-19), who are currently sitting at third place in the Western Conference.

