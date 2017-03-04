Is Duggar Family Facebook Post Attempt At Hiding Anna Duggar’s Pregnancy?

The Duggar family may not want their fans to know that Anna Duggar is pregnant with her fifth child.

On Friday, the Duggars acknowledged Josh Duggar’s 29th birthday on their family Facebook page. They shared a photo of Josh and his family, and they let Josh know that they’re praying for him.

“We love you, your amazing wife and sweet children. We pray that you diligently follow and serve the Lord with your whole heart all the days of your life and that this year is a wonderful year for you and your family,” the family’s Facebook post read.

However, the social media-savvy family quickly redirected their fans’ attention to another bit of big family news: Joy-Anna Duggar’s engagement to Austin Forsyth. A few hours after the Duggars shared their Facebook post about Josh’s birthday, they buried it beneath three posts about Joy-Anna’s engagement.

The Duggars celebrate Josh’s 29th birthday by praying that he ‘diligently follow and serve the Lord’ https://t.co/pu4OdKAw1A pic.twitter.com/hQdxUWzkAA — People Magazine (@people) March 3, 2017

However, the Duggar family’s post about Josh Duggar’s birthday didn’t escape being scrutinized by Duggar critics who noticed something suspicious about it. As the Duggar Family News: Life Is Not All Pickles and Hairspray Facebook page points out, the photo the Duggars used in their post appears to be an old one. Some fans think they opted against using a more current picture of Josh’s family because Anna Duggar is pregnant and they don’t want anyone to know that she’s expecting.

“My guess is that she’s pregnant right now and doesn’t want to be photographed due to the backlash she’ll get from everyone out here,” wrote one Facebook commenter.

“You are right. She is usually having babies every two years. She should have been due this summer with another baby,” another wrote.

The photo used for Josh Duggar’s birthday post was likely taken on or before September 26, 2016. Josh and Anna are wearing the same clothing in a Duggar Family Official Facebook post celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary.

Duggar Family shares rare photo of Josh and Anna amid couple’s anniversary https://t.co/fbq3w6tsx3 pic.twitter.com/WIXyr7VyDg — People Magazine (@people) September 26, 2016

Josh and Anna have been plagued by pregnancy rumors for months now. As the Hollywood Gossip reports, some Counting On viewers think they spotted a baby bump in one of her brief appearances on the reality show. Anna was a regular fixture on the early episodes of Counting On, but she rarely appeared during Season 3. It’s possible that she began avoiding the Counting On cameras because she (or the show’s producers) did not want viewers to see her pregnant belly. This may also explain why the Duggar family has shared so few photos of Anna and Josh on social media in recent months.

Josh and Anna Duggar currently have four kids: Mackynzie Renée, 7, Michael James, 5, Marcus Anthony, 3, and Meredith Grace, 1. Meredith was born on July 16, 2015, just a few weeks after Josh Duggar confessed to sexually molesting his younger sisters as a teenager. As reported by TODAY, the Duggar family’s former reality show, 19 Kids and Counting, was canceled just days before Josh and Anna announced Meredith’s birth. A few weeks later, Josh would check into a Christian rehab center, leaving his newborn baby fatherless for over half a year. Josh sought treatment after the discovery of his Ashley Madison account forced him to admit to being unfaithful to his wife and suffering from an addiction to internet pornography.

Announcing the arrival of Meredith Grace Duggar! 7lbs 14 ozs, 20-1/2in — Anna and Meredith are resting & doing well! pic.twitter.com/HfnuoZcSN7 — Josh Duggar (@joshduggar) July 19, 2015

Josh Duggar’s scandal-plagued 2015 could be the real reason his family rarely mentions him or shares photos of him and Anna anymore; perhaps the Duggars simply don’t want to remind fans about their family’s dark secrets. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the Counting On producers were so desperate to keep Josh Duggar out of Jinger Duggar’s TLC wedding special that they used a special effect to edit him out of the episode.

As Refinery 29 points out, Josh has been keeping a low profile these days, possibly because he’s busy “mending broken bridges with his family and taking time to reflect on his choices.” Josh has been inactive on Twitter since August 2015, and Anna hasn’t shared anything on social media since early 2016. They probably don’t spend time snapping photos for Twitter and Instagram anymore because they’ve got bigger things to worry about, and it’s possible that the photo of Josh and Anna’s family that was used in birthday boy’s Facebook post is the most current one that the Duggar family has.

Josh and Anna Duggar’s main focus can no longer be using smiling social media images to sell themselves as the perfect family. Now, they have to work on keeping their family together. And if Anna Duggar really is pregnant with their fifth child, this could make their work even harder.

[Featured Image by Josh & Anna Duggar/Facebook]