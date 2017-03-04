Leonard Nimoy Could Return As Spock In Upcoming ‘Star Trek’

Leonard Nimoy died in 2015, and while replacement Zachary Quinto has received positive reviews for reprising the pointy-eared role that made the late acting legend famous, most Star Trek fans continue to feel the void.

It was the best known role of Leonard Nimoy in a career that spanned more than 60 years on the big screen and small, including 32 feature films and roles on 87 television series or films.

His presence in the Star Trek Universe includes every episode of the original series and the six “prime” films as well as appearances on Star Trek: The Next Generation and the new franchise which began with 2009’s Star Trek and continued in Star Trek Into Darkness.

Leonard embodied the role and continued to embrace it as he moved toward the end of his years. With his death from complications of COPD, viewers were pretty certain they had seen the last of Nimoy, but now there is hope Spock could return — in his original form — sooner rather than later.

Nothing has been confirmed at this time from the leadership at Paramount or CBS, but a discussion Trek Movie had with Adam Nimoy, Leonard’s son, has fans excited with the possibilities.

When discussing Peter Cushing’s “reprisal” of his role as General Tarkin in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Adam had this to say about seeing his dad once again in a new Trek adventure.

“Yeah I think it’s an interesting idea. I loved what they did in Rogue One. I thought it was pretty clever, and I was blown away by it, frankly. All of the stuff that Peter Cushing was doing was mind-boggling to me. I’m a sucker for that stuff. I think it should certainly be explored, but I’m not the final arbiter as to whether it’s going to happen, but I think it’s a great idea, personally.”

CinemaBlend postulates that the time-traveling element that is already known to be coming into play in the planned fourth Star Trek film of the new franchise could open up the possibility of a Leonard Nimoy appearance as Spock.

While that could be a viable possibility given the skill with which Rogue One‘s team recreated an aging Cushing — why couldn’t they do the same with Nimoy from ST 2009 and STID? — the lack of time between the two entities would not present enough of a special effects challenge to generate buzz for the film.

It is more likely that if Leonard Nimoy ever “reprises” his role, it would be in a younger form. With CBS’s upcoming Star Trek: Discovery being set 10 years before the original series crew, this would place Nimoy’s Spock on board the Enterprise with Captain Pike.

This approach could open up a wealth of possibilities for the new show and give it a “must see” factor for anyone on the fence about getting the network’s streaming service to see the show.

Producers have a wealth of young Leonard Nimoy Spock materials to work with, all of which has been preserved in high-definition.

Star Trek: Discovery’s latest ETA is “late summer/early fall […] Probably.”https://t.co/sl4GmkzJYN pic.twitter.com/kfhTkIOysM — Den Of Geek (@denofgeek) February 28, 2017

Rogue One‘s team won raves for their execution of the Tarkin character, and they were working with a more limited contextual palette of Cushing materials. In other words, they didn’t have hours of clean footage of Cushing playing Tarkin, yet were able to insert him effectively as a major character into a new Star Wars film.

But what do you think, readers?

Should Leonard Nimoy be brought back as Spock in a future Star Trek television series or film? Sound off in the comments section.

[Featured Image by CBS]