Drake’s ‘More Life’ Track List: Download Album March 4 With J-Lo, Bryson Tiller

Drake’s More Life album will be available for download on Saturday, March 4. At least that what Drake’s Instagram post claimed prior to Drake’s cryptic post about More Life being deleted. “If you’re translating this it’s too late,” reportedly read the message sent by the Champagne Papi Instagram account, and although the message was deleted, some of the 34.1 million followers of Drake on Instagram were able to get a screenshot. Along with the message that is reminiscent of Drake’s “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late,” is the More Life album title, the date March 4, and the word “pojken,” which Google translates into “the boy” in English from Swedish.

Thus far, the More Life is showing on Genius as having 10 songs, but that track list will likely grow.

Now the Internet is going crazy with memes and GIFs and responses show how eager they are to download Drake’s new More Life. Some of the songs on Drake’s More Life album will be ones that are already familiar to Drake’s fans.

As reported by Heavy, Drake’s More Life could potentially have as many as 30 songs on the track list. The publication notes there are rumors floating around that Drake, who is known to include as many as 20 or more songs on his albums, might load 30 songs onto More Life. However, Drake fans will have to wait until March 4 to learn if that is true.

More Life will include songs already released, such as “Sneakin'” and “Two Birds, One Stone,” along with the popular and famous “Fake Love” song, which has been a breakout hit for Drake. Drake’s “Fake Love” song contains lyrics that reveal the singer’s feelings about having plenty of people who are acting falsely and showing him fake love, right in his face. The “Fake Love” song has resonated so much with fans of all ages, there have been renditions of “Fake Love” being sung by older people in performances that have gone viral online.

Whether More Life‘s most famous song on the album’s track list will remain as the “Fake Love” breakout hit or some other new song will also take time to discover. After all, it took time for “Fake Love” to suddenly resonate with people who related to Drake’s lyrics about a person who “changed up” after Drake “came up,” and he caught the whole play. In essence, Drake described excelling in life and watching people around him change as a result of his success. It was a play straight out of the playbook of life that didn’t go unnoticed by Drake.

Folks on social media, however, are wondering if Drake will really release More Life on March 4, or if they’ll be waiting for the album even longer.

'More Life' will feature 21 Savage, Giggs, Bryson Tiller, Jennifer Lopez, & The Weeknd ???? pic.twitter.com/czvdOsgVU5 — Drake (@DrakeBible_) March 4, 2017

Some of the responses coming into social media about Drake’s forthcoming More Life album can be read below. As seen in the top photo above, Drake accepted a Grammy Award for the Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist category at the 2016 American Music Awards. Drake was present at the Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

All in all, Drake’s fans are hoping More Life is released in more timely manner than Views was released.

