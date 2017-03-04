Avril Lavigne Confirms Major Comeback, Hints Country Album This Year

The pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne is about to make her grand comeback this year, this time with a possible country-themed album. The singer, who has been on hiatus for over two years, has confirmed the good news that sent fans into frenzy.

The 32-year-old Canadian singer recently announced that she is about to drop a brand new album after signing a deal with her new record label, BMG, Billboard reports. Avril, who has been on break over the past couple of years, is currently working on the said album and plans to have it released before the end of 2017. This will mark Lavigne’s sixth full album and her first since 2013.

Studio vibes today ???????? A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) on Feb 24, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

According to the same source, Lavigne’s upcoming record will cover topics which are mostly new to her. “I challenged myself as a songwriter and I wanted to write about topics I hadn’t hit on before,” Avril shared. “There’s the love topic, but a lot of these songs are about life. I’ve experienced a lot over the past few years, and some of the songs just came to me. Concepts and lyrics were flowing and I would have to grab my phone to sing into voice memo and write out my lyrics.”

The singer also revealed that the album is currently underway, revealing that the progress is good so far. When asked when exactly it will come out, Avril teased, “When it’s ready lol. Which will be soon.” The singer added, “I’m working on the final few tracks. BMG and I are now choosing the right producer for this project.”

Although known for her pop-punk sound during the early stage of her career, Avril seems to be ready to explore other genres. In fact, the singer hinted that her upcoming album will see the other side of her as she “goes back to her roots.”

“I got my start in church and at country fairs when I was a young child, and I think those earlier influences are definitely coming out now.”

I'm so stoked I figured out how to play my mandolin so I learned a Dixie Chicks song!!! And I can't stop playing it !!! ????????✨@zanecarney @stephanhovsepian A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) on Mar 9, 2016 at 2:17pm PST

Avril’s much-anticipated comeback has been teased last year when the “Sk8er Boi” singer took to Instagram and opened up about the real reason behind her sudden break from the spotlight. The singer shared an artsy shot of herself with a lengthy caption revealing about her medical condition and how it affected her as a person. Avril also expressed her gratitude to her avid fans for their patience and continuous support.

It can be recalled that Avril took a break from the music industry after being diagnosed with Lyme Disease, a bacterial infection caused by tick bites which can cause headaches, fatigue, and complications with the nervous system if not treated promptly. It has been reported that Lavigne suffered a lot from the said disease and even reached the point when she struggled to stand up and didn’t even have the strength to do her daily activities.

“I had night sweats, and I felt like I had the flu. They didn’t really know what was wrong with me.”

Fortunately, the singer was able to get treatments before the disease progressed too far. Since then, Avril became an active advocate of Lyme Disease awareness with the Avril Lavigne Foundation, a charity organization which aims to aid young generation suffering from serious illnesses and disabilities. The said foundation was spearheaded by Lavigne in September 2010.

Just 1 more week to help people suffering from Lyme disease with the Avril Lavigne Foundation AND enter to be in @CharmingMovie. Your support is the best birthday gift ever! Link in bio. A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) on Nov 3, 2015 at 4:35pm PST

So far, there has been no official title and release date for the said album. However, Lavigne hinted that it will be released really soon. In another Instagram post, Avril shared a short video clip of herself playing the piano as she talks about the new record. In the said clip, Avril revealed that the album is a reflection of her journey over the course of her career.

“For this album, I have a new team behind me. I’ve been working really hard on the new music and it’s a reflection of my journey over the last few years. At this point in my career and my life, I just wanted to put fresh energy around me.”

Incredibly excited to be a part of the @bmg_us family and be working with them on the release of #AL6! So excited to share more with you guys in the coming weeks! A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) on Mar 1, 2017 at 7:00am PST

[Featured Image by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images]