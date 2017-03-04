Drake Ditches Jennifer Lopez For Hot Model? See The Steamy Pic

Drake and Jennifer Lopez sparked dating rumors when they shared a photo cuddling each other on Instagram. It was later on followed by their love fest at the Winter Wonderland-themed prom that the actress hosted. According to Teen Vogue, the two were named kind and queen of the bash; and were inseparable all night. They were even caught kissing and hugging a couple of times as shared on social media by fans present at the event.

Unfortunately, the love died quickly as reports emerged that Drake and Jennifer Lopez have split after dating for nearly two months. According to Us Weekly, their relationship died down a bit and are done for now. A source claimed that the 30-year-old rapper will pursue the 47-year-old singer after he is done with his European tour. But would the Bronx beauty take the Canadian rapper back after seeing his new steamy photo with a hot model?

According to Hollywood Life, Drizzy seems to have moved on from JLo with Fanny Neguesha, who is considered to be the “World’s Most Beautiful Woman” by many people. The “Hotline Bling” hitmaker was caught cuddling the European model in a new Instagram pic. She captioned the photo: “Enjoying the party. One dance was not enough!”

Enjoying the party ???? One dance was not enough! A post shared by BabyGirl (@fanny.neguesha) on Mar 2, 2017 at 4:27am PST

Sources allegedly revealed that Drake isn’t only dating Fanny, but he is in love with the gorgeous model. The two got closer when she starred in his short film Please Forgive Me and appeared in his music video for “One Dance.”

Fanny Neguesha congratulated Aubrey Graham (which is the rapper’s real name) on Instagram because “One Dance” became the first song to surpass one billion streams on Spotify. Maybe that’s why she captioned her latest photo “one dance was not enough” because of the hit single.

???????? Such honor to being the actor of "One dance" A post shared by BabyGirl (@fanny.neguesha) on Dec 17, 2016 at 3:39am PST

The 26-year-old Belgian model gained fame when she dated Italian football superstar Mario Balotelli in March 2013. Unfortunately, they ended their relationship in September 2014 after being engaged for six months. She is reportedly dating West Ham football player Cheikhou Kouyate so maybe she and Drizzy are just good friends.

While Drake gets busy hanging out with gorgeous models, Jennifer Lopez may have hinted to her former fling that she’s ready to take him back. Just a few days after Valentine’s Day, she shared a quote on Instagram which says “Take the risk or lose chance.” Maybe that message was meant for the rapper.

During a recent interview with The View, JLo made it clear that she’s not reuniting with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. This means that Drake still has a chance to rekindle his relationship with her. According to Us Weekly, the Shades of Blue actress told the audience that she and the 48-year-old Latin music superstar are not meant to be.

“Marc and I are good how we are right now,” Lopez said. “There’s a reason we’re not together, but we’re great friends. And we’re parents together. We’re even working on a Spanish album together. [And] that has been even better for us. We met working, and that’s where we’re really magical, when we’re on stage together, and so we leave it there. That’s it.”

Jennifer and Marc were married for seven years before they decided to end their marriage. The two continue to co-parent their twins Emme and Max, who both turned nine last February 22. Despite the divorce, the former husband and wife managed to be good friends. Their steamy kiss on the lips at the 2016 Latin Grammy Awards though sparked rumors that they are reuniting.

“Marc is a living legend,” she said in Spanish. “He is a magical and pure artist giving away classics that will stay forever. He will always be many things in my life.”

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

During a guest appearance at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jennifer tried to explain her trending photo with Drake. She confirmed that they did a song together, but admitted that they were just hanging out when the photo of them cuddling was taken. According to USA Today, the mother of two also revealed that choosing a partner has nothing to do with age.

“If there’s somebody older, they’re older,” she told Ellen. “If they’re younger, they’re younger. It doesn’t matter. It’s whether or not I’m attracted to them or not, attracted to their spirit, their soul…”

The Toronto-born singer’s European tour will end on March 28 so fans will finally find out if Drake and Jennifer Lopez will reunite after that.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]