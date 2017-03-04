Why Angelina Jolie And Billy Bob Thornton Have Always Remained Close

As Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are in the news now with talk that they are in contact with one another again, it is also being reported that while Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton are speaking to one another also, their friendship has endured and they have remained close to one another since their divorce.

Entertainment Tonight report that last November Billy Bob Thornton spoke of what a great person Angelina Jolie is and how they are still very much friends.

“That won’t ever go away. Sometimes I won’t see her for five years. But I offer. I know she’s been through a lot. She’s a great person. And she’s one of the people who didn’t abandon me. She never has.”

A few years ago Billy Bob Thornton also described how Angelina Jolie was a person with immense energy and goodness in her and admitted that the two looked in on one another often.

“She’s amazing, amazing. She’s got so much energy and so much goodness in her, and we check in on each other all the time. She makes sure I’m doing OK. I make sure she’s doing OK.”

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton met each other while they were working on the film Pushing Tin in 1999 and were wed in 2000. People report that while Angelina and Billy Bob may have been quite close to one another, they also had many differences which may have helped to contribute to their break-up.

For instance, while Angelina Jolie was extremely energetic when it came to her humanitarian work with the United Nations, Billy Bob Thornton enjoyed staying at home more and watching sports games on television. He claims that he felt “inadequate” in part because of this, and also “never felt good enough for her.”

Many have wondered whether the story of the famous couple wearing pendants with each other’s blood was really true, and in Hollywood Reporter, as reported by Vanity Fair, Billy Bob Thornton admits that he and Angelina Jolie did indeed really wear those vials of blood.

Angelina Jolie & Billy Bob Thornton pic.twitter.com/X6eDEYsfXJ — Gl0ØM (@AvgWitch) January 24, 2017

Thornton related the tale of how Jolie arrived home one day with a kit so that they could wear each other’s blood in pendants around their necks as they were apart working on films so often.

“Vial of blood is very simple. Angie came home one day with a kit she bought. You know those lockets you buy that are clear and you put a picture of your grannie in it or something like that and wear it around your neck? That’s what it was. She bought two of those. We were apart a lot because she’s off making Tomb Raider and I’m making Monster’s Ball. We were on opposite ends, we see each other for two weeks and whatever. She thought it would be interesting and romantic if we took a little razorblade and sliced our fingers, smeared a little blood on these lockets and you wear it around your neck just like you wear your son or daughter’s baby hair in one. Same thing.”

Billy Bob Thornton has spoken publicly about the fact that their marriage ended up failing for different reasons, including the fact that Thornton wasn’t comfortable with having more children with Angelina Jolie as he was a father of four already. He says that while he feels he chickened out, he still believes that they had a wonderful marriage together, as Us Magazine report.

As far as Angelina Jolie’s split with Brad Pitt goes, Thornton says that when he spoke with Angelina not long after they broke up that he felt she was okay when he talked with her, but also said that the two lived in very different worlds despite still remaining such good friends, as People noted.

Are you surprised that in Hollywood people can remain such good friends as both Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton have done, along with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]