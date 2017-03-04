Jeanie Buss Trolls Her Brothers’ Attempt To Take Over Lakers Like A Boss

Jeanie Buss has proven that she’s one businesswoman who should not be played with, even when you’re her brothers.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Jeanie, the current Lakers’ president, managed to outwit her brother’s attempts to oust her from her position as controlling owner of the team.

In a move that feels inspired by Cersei from the last season of Game Of Thrones, Jeanie and her attorneys went to court to file for a temporary restraining order to prevent her brothers, Jim and Johnny Buss from convening a meeting to elect a new board of directors without her. Long May She Reign!

“This is no doubt the beginning and not the end of the game-playing,” Jeanie’s attorney Adam Streisand said to The Los Angeles Times. “They don’t have a legal leg to stand on. This is a legal strategy doomed for failure.”

According to The LA Times, Jim and Johnny wanted to elect four new directors and their sister’s name was not included in the list. In order to retain her controlling stake in the company, Jeanie has to be one of the directors.

According to SB Nation,the names the brothers offered were their own and two other businessmen, one of whom is connected to Lakers minority owner Phil Anschutz.

The brothers Buss eventually scrapped the meeting and reportedly signed a document where they chose Jeanie to be the controlling owner. However her attorney is insisting that document may not be a valid one.

Jeanie, in turn, asked the court to take the motion for the restraining order off the table.

Her brothers’ lawyer stated that they had hoped that the matter would be dealt with privately and not in court. He also described her decision to go to court as unwarranted.

“We informed her lawyers orally and in writing that Jim and Johnny fully support Jeanie as the controlling owner of the Lakers,” Robert Sacks, their attorney said. “Both Jim Buss and Johnny Buss had hoped that any issues would be handled within the family. Then inexplicably she then rushed into court saying they’re trying to oust me as the controlling owner.”

Looks like they underestimated their sister and how far she would go to maintain controlling ownership of the team their father passed down to them when he died.

On Twitter, Jeanie is currently being celebrated for her “boss” business moves

According to NBA.com, the recent friction between the Buss siblings stem from personnel changes Jeanie has made in recent months. She fired her own brother, Jim, from his role as head of basketball operations. She then hired Magic Johnson to fill the high-powered role.

Although the brothers claim, through their lawyer, that they support Jeanie as controlling owner of the Lakers, ESPN reported that they sent the notice of the board of directors meeting on February 24, just three days after Jim Buss was fired.

Jeanie Buss and her brothers inherited the Lakers Organization in 2013 when their father Jerry Buss died.

