‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Will Scotty Return? Jordan & Devon Clash?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for March 6-10 promise a rollercoaster continuation to the tension-filled series of events of the previous week. The month kicked off with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) finally taking their romance to a whole new level. The Scotty (Daniel Hall) situation kept fans on the edges of their seats as the escalating drama between Jill (Jess Walton) and Colin (Tristan Rogers) reached new heights.

Things on The Young and the Restless can only get more chaotic from here. Jill and Colin are clearly headed for a major showdown, Chelsea and Nick will have to deal with Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and Scotty isn’t completely out of harm’s way just yet. The new Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that these storylines will take some intriguing turns.

The Atkinsons face off

With all that was unveiled on The Young and the Restless last week, it’s safe to say that Jill and Colin are in for an epic battle. Jill has clearly had enough of Colin’s scheming ways, especially after realizing that her almost-ex is attempting to pay her back using her own inheritance. Colin needs to cop to what he has been doing and make amends. But with these two, it seems like things will get worse before they get better.

Chelsea and Nick and Faith

Though their first night together was far from ideal and Chelsea didn’t seem to be 100% sure about what she was doing, she knows that Nick is a great catch and wants to give the romance a chance. However, she and Nick will have to deal with Faith, who is clearly hurting.

Next week, fasten your seat belts for a wild ride and find out Katherine’s last words. #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Feb 24, 2017 at 4:48pm PST

Will the young lady ever be okay with Nick and Faith’s relationship? Or will her disapproval lead the couple to decide that it’s not worth it?

Ashley sets the record straight

Someone’s heart is about to get broken in next week’s The Young and the Restless episodes. According to Abby (Melissa Ordway), Ashley (Eileen Davidson) has been sending Ravi (Abhi Sinha) mixed signals, leading the guy to think that he has a chance with her. Now, Ashley needs to straighten things out and define the boundaries between her and Ravi.

Ravi is a nice guy but Ashley just isn’t interested. The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week hint that she is about to let Ravi know that she sees him as a friend — and no more than that. Ravi will be frustrated and will be certain that Ashley just isn’t ready to drop her guard. But though Ashley’s statement will initially crush him, it will also set him free and on the path to finding true love elsewhere.

Scotty isn’t coming back?

Previous episodes of The Young and the Restless showed Victor (Eric Braeden) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) hard at work trying to get Scotty back to Genoa City in one piece. Through Victor’s influence and Kevin’s heroic actions, a dramatic rescue is successfully carried out. But while Scotty may be out of danger, spoilers tease that Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) may not get the reunion she has long been waiting for.

According to SoapHub, Scotty may not want to return to Genoa City. Unfortunately, Kevin is with him and will be relentless in making sure that Lauren will be reunited with her son. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that he will have to keep an eye on Scotty at all times lest the latter decides to make a run for it.

Jordan, Devon, and Hilary

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that a new love triangle will be formed in the upcoming episodes of the CBS soap.

Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Devon (Bryton James) may be headed for Splitsville (again), but it looks like there’s already a new romance on the horizon for the former. Spoilers from SoapHub indicate that Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood), an old friend of Devon’s, is ready to ask Hilary out on a date. But first, he wants to get her ex’s permission.

According to spoilers for next week’s The Young and the Restless episodes, Devon will reportedly be taken aback by the request. He may have already decided that he and Hilary are done, but witnessing his friend’s interest in his ex could rekindle his desire. Is he ready to see Hilary moving on? Or will he suddenly realize that he wants her back? If so, Devon and Jordan are on a collision course.

Next week, when jealousy strikes, a final decision must be made. #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Mar 3, 2017 at 4:12pm PST

On the flip side, the situation could propel Devon to start thinking about moving on himself. The character definitely needs a new woman in his life — and certainly one that will make him forget about the ups and downs of his frequently toxic relationship with Hilary. Will The Young and the Restless give Devon a new love interest soon?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]