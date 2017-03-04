‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Premiere Date In July? MLB Event Team Up In The Works

The Game Of Thrones Season 7 premiere date have yet to be confirmed by HBO but an actor cast in the upcoming installment of the epic drama series may have spilled the beans.

Liam Cunningham, the Dublin star who plays loyal Sir Davos in the award-winning TV series, may have told Independent which month the upcoming new season of GoT will be released.

“I’ve been disappointing various people around the world because it was meant to come out in April. It’s July now, I think.”

During the interview, Cunningham said that there will be “something special happening… for the premiere” and admitted some bad news about Season 7 that fans already know.

“There’s going to be a launch and something special happening this year for the premiere. The bad news is, there will only be seven episodes and the final season starts again as far as I know in September.”

The Game Of Thrones Season 7 premiere date is one of the most searched phrases online and have become a trending topic for most entertainment news outlets.

Because of Cunningham’s statement, the Huffington Post started to ponder on that certain “special” event that the Game of Thrones showrunners are planning.

Citing Deadline, the outlet explained that the Game Of Thrones Season 7 premiere will be launched to coincide with the Major League Baseball via a cross-promotional partnership with HBO.

In the report, Deadline revealed an interview with MLB Executive Vice President on Business Noah Garden who said that the league is in “a longstanding partnership with HBO” and is planning to have the promotion similar to the ones they did with Disney’s Marvel and Star Wars.

“This was something we could do on a much larger scale with a partner we’re much closer to,” he said of the project and mentioned “a tremendous amount of tie-ins, not to mention what’s going to happen locally with each club.”

With this update, the Huffington Post couldn’t help but point out similarities between the MBL and the Game of Thrones, most of which is witty.

“Game of Thrones has giants; San Francisco has Giants. Game of Thrones has Jon Snow; MLB used to have J.T. Snow. And, as good as the Battle of the Bastards was, it has nothing on baseball fights.”

Meanwhile, Garden clarified that while they will be teaming up with HBO with a possible Game Of Thrones Season 7 premiere special, they still have “no idea” about when the show will commence.

Past reports indicate that the upcoming new season of the epic drama is set to air “in Summer 2017.” Until this report about Cunningham, there had been no word coming from HBO or showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss on the matter.

What we do know is that the Game Of Thrones Season 7 will consist only of seven episodes, a much lower number compared to the past seasons’ 10 episodes.

Winter is Coming!! Fire and Ice! Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen❄️????#GoT pic.twitter.com/Bqzq6m0CgZ — Annie Beth Cauley (@anniebeth72) January 5, 2017

Moreover, spoilers about the show has always been present here and there revealing key points about the season which includes the teaming up of the current King in the North, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons.

Deaths have also been predicted in the show including key characters such as Petyr Baelish who will reportedly die at Arya Stark’s hands as well as one of Daenerys’ dragon children called Viserion who will be killed by the Ice King and converted into a White Walker dragon, according to a previous report from the Inquisitr.

What did you think of this Game Of Thrones Season 7 premiere date update? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by HBO]